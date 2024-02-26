ALTEN : Invest Securities raises its target price

Invest Securities maintains its Buy rating on Alten shares, with a price target raised from €148 to €160.



The analyst reports that while the mid-January publication of sales for 2023 was reassuring as to the company's 2024 growth trajectory, Friday's presentation of annual results did not provide any new information.



As a result, we'll have to wait a few months to quantify our 2024 objectives (satisfactory organic growth and improved EBITA margin), according to the brokerage firm.



'On the M&A front, 2024 should be richer than 2023 (the CEO is confident of acquisitions representing 2,000 engineers and 100mE of full-year sales), even if competition from PE funds is fierce', the broker analyzes.





