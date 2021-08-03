|
Alten : July 2021
July 2021
Company Name
ALTEN
ISN
FR0000071946
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ATE
Source
ALTEN
Provider
Les Echos
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 746 M
3 256 M
3 256 M
|Net income 2021
|
163 M
193 M
193 M
|Net cash 2021
|
121 M
143 M
143 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|27,5x
|Yield 2021
|0,78%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 549 M
5 394 M
5 395 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,61x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|33 800
|Free-Float
|82,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALTEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|
134,30 €
|Average target price
|
129,90 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-3,28%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ALTEN
|44.95%
|5 407