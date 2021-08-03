Alten : July 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 2 746 M 3 256 M 3 256 M Net income 2021 163 M 193 M 193 M Net cash 2021 121 M 143 M 143 M P/E ratio 2021 27,5x Yield 2021 0,78% Capitalization 4 549 M 5 394 M 5 395 M EV / Sales 2021 1,61x EV / Sales 2022 1,45x Nbr of Employees 33 800 Free-Float 82,1% Chart ALTEN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALTEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 134,30 € Average target price 129,90 € Spread / Average Target -3,28% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Simon Azoulay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Olivier Granger Chief Operating Officer Marc Eisenberg Independent Director Philippe Tribaudeau Lead Independent Director Aliette Mardyks Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ALTEN 44.95% 5 407 ACCENTURE PLC 21.01% 200 438 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 12.46% 160 174 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 12.35% 126 758 INFOSYS LIMITED 29.92% 93 083 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 18.97% 88 744