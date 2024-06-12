Alten: exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Worldgrid

Atos announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Alten for the sale of its Worldgrid business for a binding enterprise value of 270 million euros.



Worldgrid provides consulting and engineering services to companies in the energy and utilities sector. The company currently employs around 1,100 people, and in 2023 generated sales of around 170 million euros with a diversified and historic customer portfolio.



The proposed transaction would ensure full continuity of service for Worldgrid's strategic customers and employees.



The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024.



Simon Azoulay, Chairman and CEO of Alten, said: ' Worldgrid is a unique company whose know-how and expertise are unanimously recognized. Its positioning will strengthen and complement that of Alten in the energy and utilities sector. Their combination will enable us to deepen our relationships with our strategic customers, particularly in the nuclear sector, by offering them an unrivalled range of value-added services.



