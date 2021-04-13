Alten : Allocation of ALTEN result 2020

PRESS RELEASE

5:45PM April 13, 2021

2020 dividend

Proposed allocation of income for 2020

In 2020, Alten's Board of Directors decided not to distribute a dividend for the previous year due to the uncertainties related to the pandemic and out of a sense of responsibility towards the Group's stakeholders, especially its employees, customers and service providers.

Because the decision not to distribute a dividend in 2020 was based strictly on the economic situation, in light of the Group's 2020 results and outlook, the Board of Directors has proposed to revert to the Group's previous practice of distributing dividends and is therefore proposing the payment of a dividend of one euro (€1) per ordinary share and €0.50 per preference share, i.e. a total amount of €34,261,284.50.

In the event of any change in the number of shares giving entitlement to dividends vis-à-vis the 34,260,167 ordinary shares and 2,035 preference shares that make up the share capital at April 1, 2021, the total amount of dividends payable would be adjusted accordingly and the amount allocated to "Other reserves" would be determined based on the dividends actually paid.

Subject to approval of the resolution concerning the proposed allocation of income for 2020 at the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 28, 2021, the dividend will be paid on 4 June 2021 and shares will trade ex-dividend from 2 June 2021.

ALTEN

Alten was created in 1988 and is now present in 30 different countries. It has become a global leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting and in 2020 it reported revenue of €2.33 billion. Alten helps companies to grow and develop by partnering their engineering and IT services projects. With more than 90% of engineers among its 33,800 employees, Alten is a real hotbed of engineering talent.

For further information, go to www.alten.com

Contact: alten@hopscotch.fr

