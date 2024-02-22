Alten has published sales of 4068 ME for 2023, up 7.6% on 2022, with business up 10.2% in France and +6.4% internationally.
Operating income from ordinary activities came in at €382.8m (-8.8%), while net income, Group share, was down 49% at €233.2m.
On the other hand, FCF was up 23.5% at €183.7m.
'As anticipated, organic growth slowed during 2023, reflecting the normalization of the economy. This slowdown should be confirmed in the first half of 2024, before a probable rebound in the second half", says Alten, which expects "satisfactory organic growth in 2024" and indicates the continuation of its targeted external growth strategy.
Alten is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive and rail (20%), trade/services/media/public sector (18.4%), aeronautics and space (13.6%), banking/finance/insurance (10.4%), energy (8.8%), life sciences (8.7%), telecoms (5.6%), defense/security/maritime (5.5%), industries (5.4%) and electronics (4.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (31.1%), North America (14.8%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (8.6%), Asia/Pacific (8.4 %), the United Kingdom (7%), Italy (6.6%), Benelux (5.2%), Scandinavia (4.9%), Eastern Europe (2.3%), Switzerland (1.7%) and other (0.7%).