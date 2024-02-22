Alten: net income down 49% in 2023

Alten has published sales of 4068 ME for 2023, up 7.6% on 2022, with business up 10.2% in France and +6.4% internationally.



Operating income from ordinary activities came in at €382.8m (-8.8%), while net income, Group share, was down 49% at €233.2m.



On the other hand, FCF was up 23.5% at €183.7m.



'As anticipated, organic growth slowed during 2023, reflecting the normalization of the economy. This slowdown should be confirmed in the first half of 2024, before a probable rebound in the second half", says Alten, which expects "satisfactory organic growth in 2024" and indicates the continuation of its targeted external growth strategy.



