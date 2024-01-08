Alten: sustainable targets validated by SBTi
By 2030 and compared to 2019, theAltens group is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from scopes 1 (direct emissions)and 2 (indirect emissions linked to energy consumption) by 59.8% in absolute value, as well as its greenhouse gas emissions from scope 3 by 55% in intensity, by 2030 and compared to 2019
By also validating its long-term environmental approach with the SBTi, Alten is committed to achieving the goal of Zero Net Emissions by 2050.
