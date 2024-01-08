Alten: sustainable targets validated by SBTi

Alten has announced that the SBTi (Science-based Targets initiative) has validated its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, which are considered to be in line with the levels required to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the 1.5°C trajectory by 2050.



By 2030 and compared to 2019, theAltens group is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from scopes 1 (direct emissions)and 2 (indirect emissions linked to energy consumption) by 59.8% in absolute value, as well as its greenhouse gas emissions from scope 3 by 55% in intensity, by 2030 and compared to 2019



By also validating its long-term environmental approach with the SBTi, Alten is committed to achieving the goal of Zero Net Emissions by 2050.



