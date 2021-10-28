Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Alten
  News
  Summary
    ATE   FR0000071946

ALTEN

(ATE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/28 11:35:12 am
143 EUR   +6.48%
05:38pFAST : a turning point for the cockpit platform by ALTEN
PU
10/27ALTEN : Business at the end of September 2021
PU
10/12ALTEN : Septembre 2021
PU
FAST: a turning point for the cockpit platform by ALTEN

10/28/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Air traffic growth combined with the development of new technologies means that the cockpit environment must constantly evolve to provide pilots with new features. Existing simulators for the validation of new cockpit features cover a wide range of needs, as a result of which they are over-stretched and very costly.

However, some features could be tested in advance. Drawing on this, ALTEN developed in 2016 its own prototyping tool: FAST.
What if new HMIs were pre-validated without going through a simulator?

As presented in our previous article, FAST is a simple, flexible tool dedicated to the pre-validation of new human-machine interfaces (HMI) with no need for a traditional simulator.

"The idea was to rapidly agree on various cockpit HMI proposals with pilots",
Guillaume Discours, ALTEN's Cockpit Operations Project Manager.

Discover FAST in 3 minutes, pitched by its teams :

An open environment compatible with the "new world"

Already overloaded in normal times, the existing simulators have been even more so since the pandemic for two major reasons: shifted schedules and very strict health restrictions limiting the number of people in a simulator to four. As a result, there is a greater loss of information and especially pilot feedback during discussions in a configuration like this. From this situation, FAST has done well in three areas:

  • This is a more open environment than a cockpit because the platform does not include a closed structure: more users can participate in sessions and discuss HMI pre-validation.
  • FAST includes various means of support, and the teams have managed to adapt it to remote control with videoconferencing software. Today, thanks to a tool like FAST developed by the ALTEN teams, it is therefore possible to organise HMI pre-validations without seeing each other, a feature already proven with pilots during the various lockdowns.
  • Traditional, overbooked platforms no longer allow new employees of major aeronautical industrial groups to be introduced to the cockpit interfaces. With FAST, the possibility of supporting these newcomers in their orientation becomes feasible once again.

"Keep it simple" as a guiding principle

Beyond the simplicity of its physical and technical deployment, FAST demonstrates its qualities of flexibility and accessibility day after day.

Its accessibility stems from the geographical proximity of the ALTEN offices where the FAST platform is located with the engineering departments of major customers in the aeronautics sector: It takes just five minutes to go from one building to another and interact! FAST can also be made available to customer teams to allow them to work directly on the tool independently after an initial training phase provided by ALTEN. On top of that: improvement of skills and enhanced collaboration between teams.

As for flexibility, the ALTEN teams know how to adapt FAST and its equipment on the prototyping component to various aircraft configurations, completely independent, according to customers' needs. Below are two examples of distinct cockpit environments:


A tested, approved training offer

To promote the improvement of practical skills of its customer's engineering teams on cockpit interfaces, ALTEN has set up a training programme around FAST. ALTEN's training solution, focused on the use of a flight simulator consisting of a cockpit interface and all the components of the FAST platform (two screens, one touch screen, one video projector, and one sidestick) responds to various challenges and objectives:

  • Aircraft development life cycle
  • Design of the cockpit system
  • Understanding of flight procedures
  • Introduction to the cockpit interface
  • Mastery of flight management principles
  • Achievement of a complete flight

Provided by pilots trained in dedicated schools or via airlines and certified, the training is divided into multiple module levels according to the needs: introduction to flight (Beginner Training), complete flight and flight procedures (Advanced Training), and operational focuses (preparation for flight, in-flight operations, flight management and mode of guidance, and system failures).

Participants all come out of their training module with a USB flash drive containing a recording of their flight, giving them an opportunity to replay the examined case directly from their PC and to further analyse it with their work teams.

The feedback from the training sessions is very positive and encouraging. Six to eight annual sessions are planned and will serve as a foundation for the principle of continuous improvement to constantly meet the range of needs of ALTEN's customers, as FAST is all the more promising for a multi-sector future.

FAST: a tool for cohesion and professional development

Housed in an open space of the ALTEN teams in Toulouse, the platform is more than a solution to support the Group's customers in their technological challenges. It is also a working tool for learning and sharing. Accessible to the teams throughout the day, they interact around the platform, advise each other, and improve themselves together.

The FAST teams want to share these opportunities with new recruits! Still in its early stages, the platform is the subject of internship topics, and its development prospects are broad, particularly in terms of transport, connectivity, and accessibility. These are challenges that the ALTEN engineers intend to tackle to make FAST the ideal testing resource for any rapid HMI assessment in increasingly agile environments.

Disclaimer

Alten SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:37:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 848 M 3 327 M 3 327 M
Net income 2021 190 M 222 M 222 M
Net cash 2021 105 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 4 847 M 5 662 M 5 662 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ALTEN
Duration : Period :
Alten Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 143,00 €
Average target price 155,31 €
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Azoulay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Granger Chief Operating Officer
Marc Eisenberg Independent Director
Philippe Tribaudeau Lead Independent Director
Aliette Mardyks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEN44.95%5 276
ACCENTURE PLC35.54%223 632
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.90%172 100
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.99%112 192
SNOWFLAKE INC.23.35%104 442
INFOSYS LIMITED37.68%97 883