Fuel efficient driving: data fusion changes the game

Anticipating accelerations and brakings, using the right engine speed… These changes in driving behavior reduce fuel consumption by up to 25%. However, without regular training, it is difficult to maintain these habits. Fortunately, the development of connected eco-driving applications, combined with data fusion (vehicle, smartphone, etc.), will allow these behaviors to be sustained.

A fuel efficient driving, or Eco-driving, combines three ideas: a more economical, more ecological and also safer driving. This concept shows promising results when properly applied, but its low adoption rate shows that it is not so easy to follow the rules. In fact, in a report by ResearchGate, it is said that 88% of respondents endorse eco-driving, but only 50% are able to give more than one valid tip. ALTEN, one of the world's leading automotive engineering companies, is exploring application and connected platform solutions to democratize eco-driving.

Eco-driving: how to reduce fuel consumption like a hypermiler?

Hypermilers are automotive enthusiasts who do everything to achieve minimum fuel consumption. Whether they are thrifty, environmentally conscious, or both, their credo is to apply all available fuel-saving techniques.

For example, a couple of British hypermilers drove 15,000 km in a Peugeot 308 HDi 110. During the trip, they consumed 3.1L/100km, 36% less than the average consumption of this vehicle.

Wayne Gerdes, another figure in the movement and holder of several world records for hypermiling, gave three of the most important tips in an interview :

Regulate your speed. Don't race to the next red light, let someone else do it for you. Check tire pressure and don't carry dead weight.

The On The Road toward 2050 study showed that fuel consumption was directly related to the 'aggressive' factor of a driving.

The fuel consumption of a Ford Focus in a city was measured while varying the driving behavior.

The results varied between 6 L/100 km and 18 L/100 km, a difference of 300%, as shown in the graph below.

[Link] Relationship between aggressive driving factor and fuel consumption, source : On The Road Toward 2050, 'Opportunities for Changing Traveler and Driver Behavior'

Why is it difficult to practice fuel efficient driving on a daily basis?

In spite of the possibilities of high results and a growing ecological awareness, eco-driving is still not widely practiced. This is mainly due to a lack of knowledge or training of drivers.

Even if some principles of eco-driving are natural, others are more difficult to apply in an optimal way or are not well known by the public.

A study by the German road safety authority shows that initial training is a very good way to achieve good results (25% fuel savings on average after training) but that these results fade quickly (reduced to 10% savings after one year).

Henning Study (2008) on the results of initials eco-driving trainings

It is difficult for a driver to apply all the principles of eco-driving perfectly and still drive safely. In addition, some of these rules impose additional driving efforts or increased travel time. This is why the adoption rate of fuel efficient driving remains low.

Hypermilers are passionate. They achieve good results because of their efforts and regular practice.

But not everyone is a hypermiler! Unless…

Connected applications as fuel efficient driving facilitators

For a few years now, professionals in the road transport sector have been developing solutions that are more effective than the initial fuel efficient courses: eco-driving applications.

To apply this sustainable driving in the long term, regular reminders and advice are needed, as well as a visualization of the results day after day. Coaching the driver via connected applications allows for a lasting change in behavior.

These eco-driving applications serve to optimize the economic, ecological and safe character of a journey. They give advices, remind novices of the habits to adopt and optimize the results for the more experienced. In particular, they allow certain rules inspired by hypermiling to be applied without the driver even realizing it.

For car manufacturers, the implementation of an eco-driving application on their vehicles would raise the awareness of their consumers to ecology and reduce the carbon footprint of their vehicle fleet. These two effects are very interesting because European governments are imposing increasingly strict ecological regulations on manufacturers. In 2020, 5 of them were fined a cumulative €500M due to the excess carbon emissions of their fleet.

Driving Eco2 application natively installed on the dashboard of Renault vehicles

Nowadays, there are different solutions for driving assistance:

Solutions that are integrated into vehicles such as Renault's Driving Eco 2 . The latter 'scores' the driver's journeys according to 3 criteria: anticipation, acceleration and gear changes.

The latter 'scores' the driver's journeys according to 3 criteria: anticipation, acceleration and gear changes. Solutions in the form of telematic boxes such as MasterNaut. Thanks to integrated accelerometers, the device alerts the driver if braking or starting becomes too abrupt.

Thanks to integrated accelerometers, the device alerts the driver if braking or starting becomes too abrupt. Smartphone applications like Geco Air. The application accurately calculates the vehicle's carbon emissions thanks to the GPS signal and a database of vehicles. The application then serves as a comparison tool with other means of transportation.

Nevertheless, each of these solutions uses only a limited number of data sources. The effectiveness of these applications is reduced: their advice is less relevant.

DID YOU KNOW?

The ALTEN Labs propose to go further with the 'Happy Drive' project. This application would aggregate 5 different sources of data (see diagram below) to allow for new advice inspired by hypermiling.

Diagram of a connected eco-driving application: the example of ALTEN's HappyDrive application

In the case of fuel efficient driving, the merging of data sources adds more value than the sum of all these data.

With these data sources, there are many ways to coach drivers. For example, by merging topographic and cartographic data, the application would be able to advise the optimal speed in the case of a descent or in anticipation of an intersection. We can also imagine that an application could keep a history of everyone's trips, and then generate advice based on which driver was the most economical on a given trip.

In the same way, applications can use the community effect to democratize eco-sensitive behaviors. Indeed, it would be possible to create leaderboards of drivers according to their emissions for example. The consumer could be encouraged to be more fuel-efficient than other drivers or even his previous record.

Finally, these educational applications integrate more and more gamification functions. They are becoming more efficient and complex but also more accessible and enjoyable to use. This evolution has already been observed for other services (Waze for example). Connected applications could be the key to the democratization of eco-driving in the long term.

