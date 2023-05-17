Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEAE   US02157M1080

ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.

(AEAE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:31 2023-05-17 am EDT
10.30 USD   -0.34%
12:41pAltenergy Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

AltEnergy Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 11, 2023

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40984 86-2157013

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

600 Lexington Avenue
9th Floor
New York, NY 10022
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(203)299-1400

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one Warrant AEAEU The Nasdaq Global Market
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share AEAE The Nasdaq Global Market
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 AEAEW The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.02

Non-Relianceon Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On May 11, 2023, management of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") concluded that the Company's previously issued audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K,filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 11, 2023 (the "Affected Period"), should no longer be relied upon and should be restated to properly reflect the fair value of the warrants comprising part of the units issued in the Company's Initial Public Offering and the warrants issued in the private sale simultaneously with the closing of the Company's Initial Public Offering as of December 31, 2022. As a result, the Company intends to restate its financial statements for the Affected Period in a Form 10-K/A(the "2022 Form 10-K/A").

Based on the circumstances described above, the Company's management has concluded that a material weakness exists. and a remediation plan with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in the 2022 Form 10-K/A.

The Company's management has discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-Kwith Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Date: May 17, 2023
By:

/s/ Russell Stidolph

Name: Russell Stidolph
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altenergy Acquisition Corp. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.
12:41pAltenergy Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
04/27Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/26Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP Management's Discussion And Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/11AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
04/11AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/24Altenergy Acquisition Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
2022ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2022AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 13,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 75,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Russell M. Stidolph Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan R. Darnell Chief Financial Officer
Arul Gupta Chief Operating Officer
William Campbell Independent Director
Michael C. Salvator Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%76
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.46%63 640
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%25 165
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA2.90%11 577
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.46%10 293
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.54%10 274
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer