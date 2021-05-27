ALTEO Energiaszolgaltato Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Change of address for ALTEO Group's headquarters!

As of June 15, 2021, ALTEO Group moves its headquarters to the following address: 1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12., and cease all our operations at 1131 Budapest, Babér utca 1-5. Our new address houses both central administrative services and our customer service office.

The official English Company name of ALTEO Group will become ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (in short: ALTEO Plc.), as of June 15, 2021.

Information on the change of the registered seat and the foreign language name of the company - 2021.05.27.