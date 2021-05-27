Log in
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGIASZOLGALTATO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(ALTEO)
ALTEO Energiaszolgaltato Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Change of address for ALTEO Group's headquarters!

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
As of June 15, 2021, ALTEO Group moves its headquarters to the following address: 1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12., and cease all our operations at 1131 Budapest, Babér utca 1-5. Our new address houses both central administrative services and our customer service office.

The official English Company name of ALTEO Group will become ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (in short: ALTEO Plc.), as of June 15, 2021.

Information on the change of the registered seat and the foreign language name of the company - 2021.05.27.

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32 981 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 587 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2020 22 207 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 25 008 M 87,3 M 87,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Attila László Chikán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zoltán Bodnár Chief Financial Officer
István Bakács Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Zoltán Mezo Chairman
Domonkos Kovács Director & Director-Capital Markets
