    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGIASZOLGALTATO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(ALTEO)
ALTEO Energiaszolgaltato Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Important organizational changes in ALTEO Group management!

05/31/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
Anita Simon has been appointed as the first top female manager of ALTEO Group. The former head of the waste management division will serve as 'Deputy CEO in charge of Sustainability and Circular Economy' of ALTEO Nyrt., effective as of June 1, 2021. From this day forward, in addition to the waste management division, Anita Simon will head the newly formed 'Sustainability and Circular Economy' division of ALTEO Nyrt.

Péter Luczay, who served as Deputy CEO, Asset-Backed Energy Trading & Risk Management, will continue as Deputy CEO in charge of production management and business development, effective as of June, after his responsibilities will also include heading the sales and project development activities of ALTEO's energy service focusing on corporate clients.



ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32 981 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 587 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2020 22 207 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 24 427 M 86,0 M 85,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Attila László Chikán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zoltán Bodnár Chief Financial Officer
István Bakács Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Zoltán Mezo Chairman
Domonkos Kovács Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTEO ENERGIASZOLGALTATO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG35.48%86
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.09%143 617
ENEL S.P.A.-1.61%100 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.38%87 245
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.46%77 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 668