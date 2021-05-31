ALTEO Energiaszolgaltato Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Important organizational changes in ALTEO Group management!

Anita Simon has been appointed as the first top female manager of ALTEO Group. The former head of the waste management division will serve as 'Deputy CEO in charge of Sustainability and Circular Economy' of ALTEO Nyrt., effective as of June 1, 2021. From this day forward, in addition to the waste management division, Anita Simon will head the newly formed 'Sustainability and Circular Economy' division of ALTEO Nyrt.

Péter Luczay, who served as Deputy CEO, Asset-Backed Energy Trading & Risk Management, will continue as Deputy CEO in charge of production management and business development, effective as of June, after his responsibilities will also include heading the sales and project development activities of ALTEO's energy service focusing on corporate clients.