ALTEO Energy Services Public : Announcement of treasury share allocation to employees - 2022.02.04

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: H-1033

Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: 01-10-045985, hereinafter referred to as "ALTEO") hereby fulfils its obligation to provide information according to Article 55. § of the Act CXX. of 2001 on the Capital Market and according to Appendix 4 1.13. of the Regulation No 24/2008 (VIII.15.) issued by the ministry of finance about the change of the issuer's own securities.

ALTEO has transferred 1,267 pcs of ALTEO ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000155726) to its entitled employees under the framework of the buyback programme (hereinafter referred to as "Program") announced by ALTEO on 15 June 2018 and prolonged on 28 November 2018. The transfer was successfully completed on February 4, 2022 and as a result the ALTEO Nyrt. has a total of 6,220 treasury shares.

We indicated in the previous statements, the Board of Directors of ALTEO expressed to maintain the share allocation program in the long run, therefore maximum annually 10,000 pcs of shares were applicable for this purpose.

Budapest, February 4, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

