  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALTEO Energy Services Public : Announcement of treasury share allocation to employees - 2022.02.04

02/04/2022 | 04:06pm EST
COMMUNICATION

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: H-1033

Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: 01-10-045985, hereinafter referred to as "ALTEO") hereby fulfils its obligation to provide information according to Article 55. § of the Act CXX. of 2001 on the Capital Market and according to Appendix 4 1.13. of the Regulation No 24/2008 (VIII.15.) issued by the ministry of finance about the change of the issuer's own securities.

ALTEO has transferred 1,267 pcs of ALTEO ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000155726) to its entitled employees under the framework of the buyback programme (hereinafter referred to as "Program") announced by ALTEO on 15 June 2018 and prolonged on 28 November 2018. The transfer was successfully completed on February 4, 2022 and as a result the ALTEO Nyrt. has a total of 6,220 treasury shares.

We indicated in the previous statements, the Board of Directors of ALTEO expressed to maintain the share allocation program in the long run, therefore maximum annually 10,000 pcs of shares were applicable for this purpose.

Budapest, February 4, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. 1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
