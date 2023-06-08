ALTEO Energy Services Public : Articles of Association of ALTEO Plc. effective from 21 April 2023

ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - consolidated version - Effective from: April 21, 2023 1

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION governing the structure and operation of ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") following the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as the "Civil Code"), as follows. I. NAME, REGISTERED OFFICE, DURATION, DISSOLUTION AND ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY 1. Name of the Company: Full name: ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság;

Foreign language name: ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company Short name: ALTEO Nyrt.

Short foreign-language name: ALTEO Plc. 2. Registered office, site, branches of the Company: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12 The Company's registered office is also the principal place of business. The Company's site: H-1144 Budapest, Füredi utca 53-63. The Company's branches:

H-3700 Kazincbarcika, Erőmű u. 3. H-3580 Tiszaújváros, Tisza út 1/D. H-3600 Ózd, Gyári út 1.

H-9027 Győr, Kandó Kálmán utca 11-13. (lot #5788/4) H-9400 Sopron, Somfalvi utca 3. (lot #4303)

H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/35 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/36 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/37 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/38 H-3854 Gibárt, Petőfi Sándor utca 16. H-3847 Felsődobsza, Deák Ferenc út 67.

H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/1 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/2 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/3 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/4 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/5 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/6 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/7 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/8 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/9 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/10 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/11 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/41 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/42 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/43 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/44 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/45 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/46 2

H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/47 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/48 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/49 H-3580 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep Gyári út H-3580 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep lot #2069 H-3702 Kazincbarcika, Bólyai tér 1. H-4090 Polgár, Industrial Park, Polgár non-residential area lot # 0277/94/B Duration of the Company:

The Company is established for an unlimited duration. Dissolution: 4.1. The Company shall be dissolved if: the General Meeting decides on its dissolution without a successor;

the General Meeting decides on its dissolution with a successor (transformation);

the Company Registry Court dissolves it for reasons set out in Act V of 2006 on Public Company Information, Company Registration and Winding-up Proceedings (hereinafter referred to as the " Company Registration Act ");

Winding-up Proceedings (hereinafter referred to as the " "); so provided by law. The Company shall be dissolved upon being struck off the company register. 5. The Activities of the Company: Extraction of crude petroleum Extraction of natural gas Support activities for petroleum and natural gas Sawmilling and planing of wood Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c. Installation of industrial machinery and equipment Electricity production Transmission of electricity Distribution of electricity Electricity trading Distribution of gaseous fuels through mains Gas trade Steam supply, air conditioning Water collection, treatment and supply Electrical installation Plumbing, heat and air conditioning installation Transport via pipeline Computer facilities management activities Data processing, hosting and related activities Asset management (holding) Buying and selling of own real estate Renting or operating of own or leased real estate Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities; tax consultancy Business and other consultancy activities Engineering activities and related technical consultancy - core activity Technical testing and analysis Market research and public opinion polling Translation and interpretation activities 3

Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c. Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods n.e.c. Leasing of intellectual property and similar products, except copyrighted works Combined facilities support activities Combined office administrative service activities Organization of conventions and trade shows Other business support service activities n.e.c. Development of building projects Construction of residential and non-residential buildings Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c. Construction of railways and underground railways Construction of bridges and tunnels Construction of utility projects for fluids Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. Demolition Site preparation Other building completion and finishing Other specialized construction activities n.e.c. Manufacture of other electrical equipment Other education n.e.c. Of the activities listed above, those covered by Act LXXXVI of 2007 on Electricity (" Electricity Act "), Act XL of 2008 on Natural Gas Supply (" Gas Supply Act ") or Act XVIII of 2005 on District Heating (" District Heating Act ") may be conducted subject to a permit issued by the

Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority. If the Company intends to conduct other activities subject to official permit within the scope of the activities listed above, it undertakes not to start and perform such activities until having obtained the relevant specific permits. II. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, SHARES, SHARE REGISTER, SHARE TRANSFER, INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL [Deleted] The Company's share capital: The Company's share capital is HUF 249,143,425 (that is two hundred and forty-nine million one hundred and forty-three thousand four hundred and twenty-five Hungarian forints). The

Company's share capital consists of cash contributions of HUF 241,827,625 (that is two hundred and forty-one million eight hundred and twenty-seven thousand six hundred and twenty-five Hungarian forints) and non-cash contributions of HUF 7,315,800 (that is seven million three hundred fifteen thousand eight hundred Hungarian forints), as described in detail in Annex 1 to the Articles of Association. The share capital comprises 19,931,474 (that is nineteen million nine hundred and thirty-one thousand four hundred and seventy-four) registered, dematerialized ordinary shares of the same share series, each with a face value of HUF 12.5 (that is twelve point five Hungarian forints). 4