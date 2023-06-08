ALTEO Energy Services Public : Articles of Association of ALTEO Plc. effective from 21 April 2023
ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
- consolidated version -
Effective from: April 21, 2023
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
governing the structure and operation of ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") following the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as the "Civil Code"), as follows.
I.
NAME, REGISTERED OFFICE, DURATION, DISSOLUTION AND ACTIVITIES OF THE
COMPANY
1. Name of the Company:
Full name: ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság;
Foreign language name: ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company
Short name: ALTEO Nyrt.
Short foreign-language name: ALTEO Plc.
2. Registered office, site, branches of the Company:
H-1033Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12
The Company's registered office is also the principal place of business.
The Company's site: H-1144 Budapest, Füredi utca 53-63.
The Company's branches:
H-3700 Kazincbarcika, Erőmű u. 3. H-3580 Tiszaújváros, Tisza út 1/D. H-3600 Ózd, Gyári út 1.
H-9027 Győr, Kandó Kálmán utca 11-13. (lot #5788/4) H-9400 Sopron, Somfalvi utca 3. (lot #4303)
H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/35 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/36 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/37 H-6781 Domaszék, lot #0203/38 H-3854 Gibárt, Petőfi Sándor utca 16. H-3847 Felsődobsza, Deák Ferenc út 67.
H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/1 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/2 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/3 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/4 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/5 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/6 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/7 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/8 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/9 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/10 H-8649 Balatonberény, non-residential area #028/11 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/41 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/42 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/43 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/44 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/45 H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/46
H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/47
H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/48
H-2200 Monor, non-residential area #0307/49
H-3580 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep Gyári út
H-3580 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep lot #2069
H-3702 Kazincbarcika, Bólyai tér 1.
H-4090 Polgár, Industrial Park, Polgár non-residential area lot # 0277/94/B
Duration of the Company:
The Company is established for an unlimited duration.
Dissolution:
4.1. The Company shall be dissolved if:
the General Meeting decides on its dissolution without a successor;
the General Meeting decides on its dissolution with a successor (transformation);
the Company Registry Court dissolves it for reasons set out in Act V of 2006 on Public Company Information, Company Registration and Winding-up Proceedings (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Registration Act");
so provided by law.
The Company shall be dissolved upon being struck off the company register.
5. The Activities of the Company:
Extraction of crude petroleum Extraction of natural gas
Support activities for petroleum and natural gas Sawmilling and planing of wood
Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c. Installation of industrial machinery and equipment Electricity production
Transmission of electricity Distribution of electricity Electricity trading
Distribution of gaseous fuels through mains Gas trade
Steam supply, air conditioning
Water collection, treatment and supply Electrical installation
Plumbing, heat and air conditioning installation Transport via pipeline
Computer facilities management activities Data processing, hosting and related activities Asset management (holding)
Buying and selling of own real estate
Renting or operating of own or leased real estate
Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities; tax consultancy Business and other consultancy activities
Engineering activities and related technical consultancy - core activity Technical testing and analysis
Market research and public opinion polling Translation and interpretation activities
Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods n.e.c.
Leasing of intellectual property and similar products, except copyrighted works
Combined facilities support activities
Combined office administrative service activities
Organization of conventions and trade shows
Other business support service activities n.e.c.
Development of building projects
Construction of residential and non-residential buildings
Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
Construction of railways and underground railways
Construction of bridges and tunnels
Construction of utility projects for fluids
Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications
Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c.
Demolition
Site preparation
Other building completion and finishing
Other specialized construction activities n.e.c.
Manufacture of other electrical equipment
Other education n.e.c.
Of the activities listed above, those covered by Act LXXXVI of 2007 on Electricity ("Electricity Act"), Act XL of 2008 on Natural Gas Supply ("Gas Supply Act") or Act XVIII of 2005 on District Heating ("District Heating Act") may be conducted subject to a permit issued by the
Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority.
If the Company intends to conduct other activities subject to official permit within the scope of the activities listed above, it undertakes not to start and perform such activities until having obtained the relevant specific permits.
II.
SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, SHARES, SHARE REGISTER, SHARE TRANSFER,
INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL
[Deleted]
The Company's share capital:
The Company's share capital is HUF 249,143,425 (that is two hundred and forty-nine million one hundred and forty-three thousand four hundred and twenty-five Hungarian forints). The
Company's share capital
consists of cash contributions of HUF 241,827,625 (that is two hundred and forty-one million eight hundred and twenty-seven thousand six hundred and twenty-five Hungarian forints) and
non-cashcontributions of HUF 7,315,800 (that is seven million three hundred fifteen thousand eight hundred Hungarian forints), as described in detail in Annex 1 to the Articles of Association.
The share capital comprises 19,931,474 (that is nineteen million nine hundred and thirty-one thousand four hundred and seventy-four) registered, dematerialized ordinary shares of the same share series, each with a face value of HUF 12.5 (that is twelve point five Hungarian forints).
The issue value of all shares issued prior to the Company's Resolution No. 4/2010 (IX.06.) on changing its legal form to a public limited company was fully paid up as a cash contribution.
When new shares are issued, the shareholder shall be required to place the shares' issue value at the Company's disposal as set out in the General Meeting's resolution on the issue of shares.
The shares:
Shares shall be produced in dematerialized form in compliance with the rules applicable to securities, indicating the details required by the Civil Code and other relevant laws and regulations. Each share with a face value of HUF 12.5 (that is twelve point five Hungarian forints) shall entitle the holder to 1 (that is one) vote.
Share register; exercise of voting rights:
The Company's Board of Directors or its agent engaged as per 9.2 below shall maintain a share register of shareholders, including holders of interim shares, to keep records of the names and addresses (registered offices) of shareholders and/or their nominee shareholders (hereinafter collectively referred to as "shareholders") and, for holders of jointly owned shares, joint proxies, the number of shares or interim shares of each shareholder per share series (size of their shareholding), the suspension of voting rights as set out in Article 9.8 and any other information required by law or the Company's Articles of Association. Information removed from the share register shall remain retrievable.
The Company's Board of Directors may engage, under a specific law, a clearing house, a central securities depository, an investment undertaking, a financial institution, an attorney-at-law, or an auditor to maintain the share register. The Company's permanent auditor may not be engaged to maintain the share register. The engagement itself, the person engaged (their personal information), the place where the share register is maintained and information concerning access to the share register shall be published on the Company's website and its other places of publication. If, under this Article, the Company's Board of Directors enters into an engagement to maintain the share register, in the engagement contract it may reserve the right to decide on entering shareholders into the share register.
Share transfers shall be effective in respect of the Company and shareholders may only exercise their rights towards the Company when shareholders have been entered into the share register.
Persons who may not be entered into the share register include:
those who requested so;
those who acquired their shares in violation of the regulations on the transfer of shares set out by law or the Articles of Association, in particular by Section 95 (3) of the Electricity Act, Section 123 (7) of the Gas Supply Act, and Section 19 (7) of the District Heating Act.
With regard to participating in the General Meeting and exercising shareholder rights, the Company shall only accept the shareholder identification made following the rules of procedure of KELER Zrt. as set out in Article 0 as proof of shareholding. In other cases, the securities account manager of the shareholder may submit electronically a request for entry into the share register, bearing an advanced electronic signature and timestamp, within two working days of the shares being credited to the securities account.
