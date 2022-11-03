Advanced search
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
2960.00 HUF   -0.34%
Alteo Energy Services Public : Bond issue communication 2022.11.03
PU
10/17Alteo Energy Services Public : 2024/I bond postponement 2022.10.17
PU
10/04Alteo Energy Services Public : Bond issuance reviewed credit rating 20221004
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Bond issue communication 2022.11.03

11/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Tpt."), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company" or "ALTEO") hereby provides the following information:

Referring to the communication of the Company dated on 17th October 2022 in which the Company decided to postpone the issuance of ALTEO 2024/I bond, the Board of Directors of ALTEO has reexamined ALTEO's financing needs, financial situation and taking into account the Company's current and -most likely- future available financing sources and their conditions, made the decision that it does not currently wish to issue bonds. Of course, this does not rule out the possibility that ALTEO will use this capital market instrument at a later stage during the 12-month period of the bond program announced on October 10, 2022.

Budapest, November 3, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. 1033 Budapest, Kórház u.6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 18:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
