ALTEO Energy Services Public : Bond issue communication 2022.11.03

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Tpt."), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company" or "ALTEO") hereby provides the following information:

Referring to the communication of the Company dated on 17th October 2022 in which the Company decided to postpone the issuance of ALTEO 2024/I bond, the Board of Directors of ALTEO has reexamined ALTEO's financing needs, financial situation and taking into account the Company's current and -most likely- future available financing sources and their conditions, made the decision that it does not currently wish to issue bonds. Of course, this does not rule out the possibility that ALTEO will use this capital market instrument at a later stage during the 12-month period of the bond program announced on October 10, 2022.

Budapest, November 3, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.