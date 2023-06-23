COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Tpt."), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1131 Budapest, Babér u. 1-5; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company") hereby provides the following information:

In 2019-2020, the Company participated in MNB Bond Funding for Growth Scheme (hereinafter: "Programme") announced by Magyar Nemzeti Bank (hereinafter: "MNB"). The precondition of the participation in the Programme was that the bonds to be issued get at least a B+ rating by a credit rating

agency accepted by European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

We hereby inform our investors that Scope Ratings GmbH has completed its annual review of the Company's credit rating on the bonds issued under the Programme, as a result of which ALTEO as an issuer has been upgraded from BB+ to BBB- with a stable outlook, and its short-termdebt rating has been upgraded fromS-3toS-2. The rating agency also confirmed its BBB- rating on the bonds outstanding.

In addition, the rating agency gave a positive ESG rating to the Company's business model on several points, including that the 20 MW solar power project in Tereske will improve the Company's ESG rating.

Click on the links below to read the report of the credit rating agency:

https://www.scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/174535

https://www.scopegroup.com/ScopeGroupApi/api/analysis?id=91252deb-7011-4d55-890e-aee0a14f0981

Budapest, June 23 2023.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.