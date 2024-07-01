ANNOUNCEMENT

In compliance with its obligation to provide special notification as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance on the detailed regulations on information obligation in connection with the securities trade on the stock exchange, ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) (hereinafter "Company" or "ALTEO") hereby provides the following information:

As the Company has informed its investors in the past years, ALTEO's fundamental objective is to promote the future improvement of the Company's innovation-based economic performance. The Company has a related interest in enhancing the performance and loyalty of its employees by having them share in the Company's success.

In order to achieve this objective, in recent years the Company has adopted a number of remuneration policies under the Employee Share Ownership Program (hereinafter: ESOP) to incentivize the various employee groups.

This year, the Company has continued this practice and, following the expiry of the 2024 Remuneration Policy this year, has adopted the 2026 ESOP General Remuneration Policy which, like the 2024 ESOP, provides benefits to a wider range of employees, provided that the specified remuneration conditions are met. The Company has also adopted the 2026 Senior Management Remuneration Policy, which is designed to incentivize the Company's senior management, i.e. the CEO and the Deputy CEOs.

The Company also concluded an own share transaction with the ALTEO Employee Share Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: ALTEO ESOP Organization) in connection with the ongoing 2025 Remuneration Policy and the 2025 Spark ("Szikra") Remuneration Policy. The aim of the transaction was for the ALTEO ESOP Organization to settle with ALTEO in respect of the membership stakes (and thus the corresponding shares) transferred to the Company of employees dropped out of the two aforementioned programs. In the framework of the transaction, ALTEO purchased a total of 69,872 ALTEO ordinary shares from the ALTEO ESOP Organization at a price of HUF 3,9731 per share. Under the terms of the transaction, the shares will be transferred to the Company by June 28, and ALTEO will use these shares to expand the two remuneration policies referred to above. Upon completion of the transaction, ALTEO will hold 454,015 ALTEO ordinary shares.

The amount of shares (partly repurchased in the course of previous transactions) needed to launch the above- mentioned 2026 General and Senior Management ESOPs and required for the expansion, will be made available to the ALTEO ESOP Organization by the Company by June 30, 2024. When this happens, the Company's portfolio of own shares will consist of a total of 245 ALTEO ordinary shares (ISIN code: HU0000155726).

ALTEO has not engaged an investment service provider for the transactions.

Budapest, June 26, 2024

ALTEO Nyrt.

1 In line with Section 7.11 of the Articles of Association of the ALTEO ESOP Organization, the purchase price of the shares is equal to the volume-weighted average price of the shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange for the 30 trading days preceding the sale.