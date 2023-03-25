ALTEO Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the change in the majority shareholder of the Company - 2023.03.23.

COMMUNICATION

ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter referred to as "ALTEO" or "Company") hereby complies with the statutory obligation to provide extraordinary information as required by Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market.

We hereby inform the respected Investors that today, the Company was informed about the change of its majority owner.

The transactions aimed to acquire a controlling interest over ALTEO Plc., specified in the announcement published by the Company on 17 December, 2023, have been closed.

As a result of the transaction, as of 21 March, 2023, MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság, which is the sole property of MOL Plc. acquired 4,902,536 shares, the Főnix Private Equity Fund acquired 4,902,535 shares and the Riverland Private Equity Fund acquired 4,902,535 shares, by which their influence in ALTEO Plc. increased to 73,807%.

Budapest, March 23, 2023

ALTEO Plc.

