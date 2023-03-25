Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
2910.00 HUF   +1.75%
11:48aAlteo Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the change in the majority shareholder of the Company - 2023.03.23.
PU
03/23Alteo Energy Services Public : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - 2023.03.23.
PU
03/22Alteo Energy Services Public : Plc. publishes the proposal of its shareholders with more than 1% of the votes to add to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the change in the majority shareholder of the Company - 2023.03.23.

03/25/2023 | 11:48am EDT
COMMUNICATION

ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter referred to as "ALTEO" or "Company") hereby complies with the statutory obligation to provide extraordinary information as required by Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market.

We hereby inform the respected Investors that today, the Company was informed about the change of its majority owner.

The transactions aimed to acquire a controlling interest over ALTEO Plc., specified in the announcement published by the Company on 17 December, 2023, have been closed.

As a result of the transaction, as of 21 March, 2023, MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság, which is the sole property of MOL Plc. acquired 4,902,536 shares, the Főnix Private Equity Fund acquired 4,902,535 shares and the Riverland Private Equity Fund acquired 4,902,535 shares, by which their influence in ALTEO Plc. increased to 73,807%.

Budapest, March 23, 2023

ALTEO Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. 1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.

Telefon: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email:info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Nyilvántartja: Fővárosi Törvényszék, mint Cégbíróság Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 15:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 70 799 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 805 M 159 M 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 850,00 HUF
Average target price 4 180,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Attila László Chikán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zoltán Bodnár Chief Financial Officer
István Bakács Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Zoltán Mezo Chairman
Domonkos Kovács Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.06%159
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%150 434
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.28%75 990
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 688
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 726
ENEL S.P.A.7.20%58 930
