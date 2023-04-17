Advanced search
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
2880.00 HUF   +1.77%
05:36pAlteo Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the mandatory bid approved by the MNB
PU
05:26pAlteo Energy Services Public : MEKH has given its preliminary approvals for indirect acquisitions of control
PU
05:06pAlteo Energy Services Public : Opinion of the Board of Directors of ALTEO Plc on the mandatory public tender offer
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the mandatory bid approved by the MNB

04/17/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events under Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: Capital Market Act), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) (hereinafter: Company or ALTEO) hereby provides the following information:

With reference to our previous announcement published on December 17, 2022, wherein we announced that MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28; company registration number: 01-10-046154; hereinafter: "Offeror") made a statutory public takeover bid (hereinafter: "Bid") as designated offeror under Section 68 of the Capital Market Act, for all series 'A' ordinary shares of ALTEO Nyrt. (HU0000155726) issued by the Company with a face value of HUF 12.5 (twelve point five Hungarian forints) each, we hereby inform our investors of the following:

Today the Company was notified that the Bid of the Offeror - published on December 17, 2022 and modified on February 2, 2023 - was approved by way of Resolution No. H-KE-III-77/2023 issued by the Central Bank of Hungary.

The final version of the Bid - approved by the Central Bank of Hungary - received today from the Offeror shall be published annexed to this announcement.

Budapest, February 6, 2023

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-

12

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email:

info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as Court of Registration

Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 21:35:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
