ALTEO Energy Services Public : Extraordinary information on the mandatory bid approved by the MNB

ANNOUNCEMENT

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events under Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: Capital Market Act), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) (hereinafter: Company or ALTEO) hereby provides the following information:

With reference to our previous announcement published on December 17, 2022, wherein we announced that MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28; company registration number: 01-10-046154; hereinafter: "Offeror") made a statutory public takeover bid (hereinafter: "Bid") as designated offeror under Section 68 of the Capital Market Act, for all series 'A' ordinary shares of ALTEO Nyrt. (HU0000155726) issued by the Company with a face value of HUF 12.5 (twelve point five Hungarian forints) each, we hereby inform our investors of the following:

Today the Company was notified that the Bid of the Offeror - published on December 17, 2022 and modified on February 2, 2023 - was approved by way of Resolution No. H-KE-III-77/2023 issued by the Central Bank of Hungary.

The final version of the Bid - approved by the Central Bank of Hungary - received today from the Offeror shall be published annexed to this announcement.

Budapest, February 6, 2023

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.