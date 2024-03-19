The Board of Directors publishes the proposals and motions regarding the above agenda items at the time and in the manner specified in Section 3:272(3) of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code on the Company's website (https://investors.alteo.hu/), as well as on the dedicated websites of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu) and the Central Bank of Hungary (www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu).

Amendment of the authorization of the Board of Directors to buy the Company's own shares, expiring on October 21, 2024;

Presentation of the Board of Directors on the transactions entered into by the Company for its own shares;

Appointment of an auditor to audit the Company; agreement on the auditor's fee, and the terms and conditions of the engagement;

Decision on the discharge that can be granted to the members of the Company's Board of

Decision on the acceptance of the Corporate Governance Report prepared by the Board of Directors for submission to the Budapest Stock Exchange;

Decision on the adoption of the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board;

Decision on the adoption of the Company's Individual Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board;

The Board of Directors of ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) ("Company") hereby informs you of its decision to hold its Annual Ordinary General Meeting.

Requirements for exercising shareholder rights

The Conference Hall of the Bank Center at H-1054Budapest, Szabadság tér 7 will serve as the venue for the General Meeting.

The prerequisite for the participation of a shareholder (or their proxy, or in the case of jointly owned shares, the joint proxy) at the General Meeting and the exercising of the shareholder rights is the registration of the shareholder or their proxy in the Company's share register by no later than 6 p.m. on the second business day preceding the starting date of the General Meeting (closing of the share register), i.e. April 17, 2024. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors requests shareholder identification from KELER Központi Értéktár Zrt. (KELER) according to the rules of procedure of KELER Központi Értéktár Zrt., and KELER as the entity in charge of managing the share register deletes, at the instruction of the Board of Directors, all data valid at the time of shareholder identification and, at the same time, registers the data resulting from the shareholder identification in the share register, and closes the share register.

Securities account managers are required to ensure registration of shareholders in the share register based on the shareholder's order, by providing data directly to KELER. Detailed information is available from securities account managers. The Company assumes no liability for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the data provided by securities account managers or for the consequences of failure to provide data. Shareholders can request and receive information regarding the share register at KELER's registered office (H-1074 Budapest, Rákóczi út 70-72,R-70 Office Complex) in person or over the phone (+36 1 483 6251 and +36 1 483 6289) during business hours.

The shareholder may exercise their shareholder rights by proxy. The Company's permanent auditor may not act as proxy. Neither may a member of the Board of Directors, an executive employee of the Company or a member of the Supervisory Board be a proxy, unless such persons have, as proxy, a clear voting instruction issued by the authorizing shareholder for each proposal for resolution. The letters of proxy must be submitted to the Company in the form of a notarized deed or a private deed of full probative force by the closing of the share register at the latest.

Votes are counted by machine.

At the request of the shareholder, the Board of Directors shall confirm to the shareholder or the person designated by them that their vote has been appropriately registered and counted in the General Meeting, unless the necessary information is already available to the shareholder.

Passing of resolutions

The General Meeting has quorum if the shareholders or their proxies representing more than fifty percent of the shares with voting rights are present at the General Meeting.

The voting right of the holders of ordinary shares is adjusted to the face value of the ordinary shares so that each "A" series ordinary share with a nominal value of HUF 12.5 confers the right to cast 1 (one) vote.

Other rights of shareholders

The closing of the share register does not limit the right of any person registered in the share register to transfer their shares following the closing of the share register. Any transfer of shares prior to the starting day of the General Meeting will not preclude the right of a person registered in the share register to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise the rights to which they are entitled as a shareholder.

Pursuant to Section 3:258 of the Civil Code, the shareholder is entitled to request information from the Board of Directors regarding any item on the agenda of the General Meeting by way of a written request submitted at least eight days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

If, pursuant to Section 3:259(2) of the Civil Code, shareholders jointly representing at least one percent of the votes submit to the Board of Directors within eight days of the date of publication of the announcement