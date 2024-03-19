GENERAL MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT
Dear Shareholders,
The Board of Directors of ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) ("Company") hereby informs you of its decision to hold its Annual Ordinary General Meeting.
Date and time of the General Meeting:
April 19, 2024 (Friday) 10:00 a.m.
Venue of the General Meeting:
Conference Hall I of the Bank Center at H-1054
Budapest, Szabadság tér 7.
The General Meeting shall be held:
by shareholders attending in person and holding a
meeting.
CAPS COAF identifier:
HU20240318014518
Agenda of the General Meeting:
- Decision on the adoption of the Company's Individual Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board;
- Decision on the adoption of the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board;
- Decision on the acceptance of the Corporate Governance Report prepared by the Board of Directors for submission to the Budapest Stock Exchange;
- Decision on the Integrated Report of ALTEO Group for 2023;
- Decision on the use of the 2023 profit after taxation;
-
Decision on the discharge that can be granted to the members of the Company's Board of
Directors;
- Decision on amending the remuneration of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and
Supervisory Board;
- Appointment of an auditor to audit the Company; agreement on the auditor's fee, and the terms and conditions of the engagement;
- Advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Report for 2023;
- Advisory vote on the amendment of the Company's Remuneration Policy in a consolidated structure;
- Presentation of the Board of Directors on the transactions entered into by the Company for its own shares;
- Amendment of the authorization of the Board of Directors to buy the Company's own shares, expiring on October 21, 2024;
- Authorization of the Board of Directors to adopt a decision on raising the Company's share capital;
-
Approval of the amended rules of procedure of the Company's Supervisory Board and Audit
Committee;
- Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association.
The Board of Directors publishes the proposals and motions regarding the above agenda items at the time and in the manner specified in Section 3:272(3) of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code on the Company's website (https://investors.alteo.hu/), as well as on the dedicated websites of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu) and the Central Bank of Hungary (www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu).
Requirements for exercising shareholder rights
The Conference Hall of the Bank Center at H-1054Budapest, Szabadság tér 7 will serve as the venue for the General Meeting.
The prerequisite for the participation of a shareholder (or their proxy, or in the case of jointly owned shares, the joint proxy) at the General Meeting and the exercising of the shareholder rights is the registration of the shareholder or their proxy in the Company's share register by no later than 6 p.m. on the second business day preceding the starting date of the General Meeting (closing of the share register), i.e. April 17, 2024. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors requests shareholder identification from KELER Központi Értéktár Zrt. (KELER) according to the rules of procedure of KELER Központi Értéktár Zrt., and KELER as the entity in charge of managing the share register deletes, at the instruction of the Board of Directors, all data valid at the time of shareholder identification and, at the same time, registers the data resulting from the shareholder identification in the share register, and closes the share register.
Securities account managers are required to ensure registration of shareholders in the share register based on the shareholder's order, by providing data directly to KELER. Detailed information is available from securities account managers. The Company assumes no liability for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the data provided by securities account managers or for the consequences of failure to provide data. Shareholders can request and receive information regarding the share register at KELER's registered office (H-1074 Budapest, Rákóczi út 70-72,R-70 Office Complex) in person or over the phone (+36 1 483 6251 and +36 1 483 6289) during business hours.
The shareholder may exercise their shareholder rights by proxy. The Company's permanent auditor may not act as proxy. Neither may a member of the Board of Directors, an executive employee of the Company or a member of the Supervisory Board be a proxy, unless such persons have, as proxy, a clear voting instruction issued by the authorizing shareholder for each proposal for resolution. The letters of proxy must be submitted to the Company in the form of a notarized deed or a private deed of full probative force by the closing of the share register at the latest.
Votes are counted by machine.
At the request of the shareholder, the Board of Directors shall confirm to the shareholder or the person designated by them that their vote has been appropriately registered and counted in the General Meeting, unless the necessary information is already available to the shareholder.
Passing of resolutions
The General Meeting has quorum if the shareholders or their proxies representing more than fifty percent of the shares with voting rights are present at the General Meeting.
The voting right of the holders of ordinary shares is adjusted to the face value of the ordinary shares so that each "A" series ordinary share with a nominal value of HUF 12.5 confers the right to cast 1 (one) vote.
Other rights of shareholders
The closing of the share register does not limit the right of any person registered in the share register to transfer their shares following the closing of the share register. Any transfer of shares prior to the starting day of the General Meeting will not preclude the right of a person registered in the share register to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise the rights to which they are entitled as a shareholder.
Pursuant to Section 3:258 of the Civil Code, the shareholder is entitled to request information from the Board of Directors regarding any item on the agenda of the General Meeting by way of a written request submitted at least eight days prior to the date of the General Meeting.
If, pursuant to Section 3:259(2) of the Civil Code, shareholders jointly representing at least one percent of the votes submit to the Board of Directors within eight days of the date of publication of the announcement
convening the General Meeting a proposal requesting supplementation of the agenda in compliance with the rules on the level of detail of the agenda, or a draft resolution on an item included or to be included in the agenda, the Board of Directors, after receiving the proposal, will publish a notice regarding the supplemented agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by shareholders. The item specified in the announcement will be deemed to have been put on the agenda.
Registration
Verification of capacity as a shareholder (or proxy) and compilation of the attendance sheet--in other words registration--takes place at the venue and on the day of the General Meeting between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. We kindly ask the participants to arrive for the registration on time, and to bring documents confirming their identity and their letter of proxy under all circumstances.
After the registration is closed, any shareholder (proxy) not included in the attendance list but registered in the share register may participate at the General Meeting, but may not exercise their voting right.
Participation by members of the press
We inform all shareholders that the General Meeting is announced as an event open to the press. We ask representatives of the press to indicate their intention to participate via their accreditation request sent to befektetoikapcsolatok@alteo.huby 3 p.m. on April 12, 2024.
Lack of quorum
If the General Meeting needs to be reconvened due to a lack of quorum, the new date will be April 25, 2024, 10:00 a.m. and the venue is the Company's registered office at H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12. The repeated General Meeting will have quorum in respect of the matters on the agenda for the previous inquorate General Meeting, irrespective of the number of shareholders (proxies) present.
Budapest, March 19, 2024
The Board of Directors of ALTEO Nyrt.
Disclaimer
