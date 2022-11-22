Advanced search
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
2960.00 HUF   +2.42%
06:06aAlteo Energy Services Public : Kalliwoda model refresh 2022.11.22
PU
11/16Alteo Energy Services Public : Loan agreement WAM 2022.11.15
PU
11/14Alteo Energy Services Public : Group 2022 Q3 investor presentation - 2022.11.14.
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Kalliwoda model refresh 2022.11.22

11/22/2022 | 06:06am EST
COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Tpt."), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company") hereby provides the following information:

The Kalliwoda Research Gmbh has refreshed its model after the Q1-Q3 results of the Company.

Kalliwoda Research Gmbh's analysis is available here:

https://kalliwoda.com/pdf/ALTEO_Nyrt_Dr_Kalliwoda_Research_Comprehensive_Update_2022_Q3. pdf

Budapest, November 22, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. 1131 Budapest, Babér u. 1-5.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 11:05:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
