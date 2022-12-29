ALTEO Energy Services Public : Mandatory public takeover bid

ANNOUNCEMENT

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events under Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: Capital Market Act), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) (hereinafter: Company or ALTEO) hereby provides the following information:

The Company hereby announces that the statutory public takeover bid (hereinafter: "Bid") of MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (company name under registration, former company name CEGE Zrt.; registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28; company registration number: 01-10-046154; hereinafter: "Offeror") as designated offeror under Section 68 of the Capital Market Act was received by it today for all series 'A' ordinary shares of ALTEO Nyrt. (HU0000155726) issued by the Company with a face value of HUF 12.5 (twelve point five) each.

The Offeror qualifies as a designated offeror pursuant to Section 68(3) of the Capital Market Act, acting in the course of the Bid pursuant to the syndicate and harmonization agreements concluded with Főnix Private Equity Fund managed by Diófa Alapkezelő Zrt. and with Riverland Private Equity Fund managed by Indotek-Investments Zrt. (hereinafter: "Persons Acting in Harmony") after the close of trading on the Budapest Stock Exchange on December 16, 2022. The aim of the Persons Acting in Harmony is to acquire a controlling interest and joint control over ALTEO.

The Offeror has informed the Company that it has submitted the Bid to the Central Bank of Hungary (hereinafter: "Central Bank of Hungary") for approval and, furthermore, that the Offeror has submitted a request for prior approval to the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (hereinafter: "HEPURA") for the acquisition of indirect control in ALTEO's license holder subsidiaries, and that the Offeror is filing a merger notification with the Relevant Competition Authority(ies) in respect of the merger by way of acquisition of control in ALTEO. The Offeror also informed the Company that it has requested the Central Bank of Hungary to suspend the approval procedure of the Bid for the duration of the procedures filed for obtaining the prior approval of HEPURA for the acquisition of indirect control in the referenced license holder subsidiaries. The Central Bank of Hungary has not yet decided on either the approval of the Bid or the suspension of the procedure.

The Offer Price is HUF 3,040 per share.

The operational plan prepared by the Offeror with respect to its business objectives for the Company and the Bid are published by the Company as an annex to this announcement.

The Company's Board of Directors is required to review and comment on the Bid, and may engage an independent financial advisor to evaluate the Bid at the Company's expense. The Company will forward the Bid to the employees' representatives. The Company will publish the opinion of the Board of Directors on the Bid, as well as the additional documents referred to above, by the statutory deadline.

In addition to the above, the Persons Acting in Harmony took the following steps on December 16, 2022 to acquire a controlling interest and joint control over ALTEO:

1 Each of the Persons Acting in Harmony has separately signed a share purchase contract with WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt. ("WAM"), the majority shareholder of ALTEO, to purchase ordinary shares representing 3.330% of ALTEO's share capital and 9.990% in total. The purchase price under the share purchase contract is HUF 2,872 per share. According to the relevant announcement of MOL Nyrt., the transaction is expected to be closed shortly after the conclusion of the share purchase contract.