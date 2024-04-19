ALTEO Nyrt.'s Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2023

1 The purpose of the Remuneration Report

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (hereinafter: "ALTEO" or "Company") has established a remuneration policy applicable to its Directors, the current version of which was amended in a consolidated form on April 21, 2023 (hereinafter: "Remuneration Policy"). The purpose of the Remuneration Policy is to ensure compliance with Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-Term Shareholder Engagement and the Amendment of Certain Acts with a View to Legal Harmonization (hereinafter: "Act"), and is available at the following link: https://bet.hu/site/newkib/hu/2023.04./Tajekoztatas_az_ALTEO_Nyrt._igazgatoi_tekinteteben_megallapitott_2023._aprilis_21._napjatol_hatalyos_Javadalmazasi_Politikajarol_-_2023.04.21.__128876434

The purpose of the Remuneration Report is to provide an overview (along the principles detailed in the Remuneration Policy) of the remuneration, including all benefits in whatever form, granted to directors as per Section 2(2) of the Act (hereinafter: "Directors") in accordance with the Remuneration Policy during, or based on the results of, the previous fiscal year, as well as the elements prescribed as mandatory in Sections 19(2) and (3) of the Act, while respecting the applicable data protection rules. The Remuneration Report helps to understand the remuneration structure, the significance of the components and its relationship with business performance. Increasing transparency helps ensure fairness and equal opportunities.

However, words which are used in this Remuneration Report with capital initials, but are not defined herein have the meaning assigned to them in the Remuneration Policy.

2 Remuneration philosophy

As a forward-thinking and forward-looking company, ALTEO provides its partners sustainable business edge by providing the best energy solutions available today. The formulation and implementation of our corporate strategy is inconceivable without effectively functioning committees and Directors who are committed to the long term. To this end, ALTEO designed a competitive remuneration structure to support, recognize and motivate Directors in achieving the objectives of the Company. The remuneration structure contributes to the implementation of the business strategy through its short and long-term incentive schemes. The size and composition of the various remuneration elements was decided in view of labor market benchmarks relevant in ALTEO's market environment.

3 Description of circumstances affecting remuneration

In 2023, the key events in the Company's business environment impacting the Directors' remuneration and the most significant changes in the composition of the Directors, the Remuneration Policy or the application thereof are summarized below:

on April 3, 2023, following the successful statutory public takeover bid, there was a change in the person of the majority shareholder. As a result, there were also changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, which the Company discloses in detail in its Consolidated Annual Report published concurrently with this Remuneration Report;

as of October 2, 2023, Magdolna Tokai joined the Company's management as Deputy CEO for Corporate Support;

base wages changed over the normal annual pay rise cycle, with wage hikes averaging at 16%;

there were no changes in the application of the Remuneration Policy during the year;

in April 2023, the Company as Founder adopted several remuneration policies within the framework of the Employee Share Ownership Program (hereinafter: " ESOP "), for senior management, for middle management as well as for talented young managers and experts;

"), for senior management, for middle management as well as for talented young managers and experts; the award conditions set out in the 2020 Remuneration Policy have been met, which fact has also been confirmed by ALTEO's Board of Directors and, as such, the shares allocated for this purpose and available at the ALTEO Employee Share Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: " ESOP Organization ") (612,940 shares) have become distributable to those eligible for them (senior executives and key middle managers);

") (612,940 shares) have become distributable to those eligible for them (senior executives and key middle managers); in 2023, we continued our practice of market benchmarking based on the Korn Ferry job evaluation system.

4 Full remuneration of Directors

This chapter presents the full remuneration scheme available to Directors for each position of Directors broken down as per the Remuneration Policy, except for share award, which is detailed in Chapter 5. The remuneration figures presented in this chapter are gross accounted data.