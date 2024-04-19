For the purpose of providing information to its shareholders pursuant to Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance, the Board of Directors of ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) ("the Company") hereby publishes, as adopted at the General Meeting held on April 19, 2024, at Conference Room I of the Bank Center at H-1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 7, the following r e s o l u t i o n s o f t h e G e n e r a l M e e t i n g The shareholders who were represented at the General Meeting represented the vote of 77.27% of the Company's share capital, embodying 77.78% of the votes to be cast, with respect to the portfolio of the Company's own shares, the number of validly cast votes was 15,401,770. There were no changes in the number of shareholders during the General Meeting.1 Resolution No. 1/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting "As presented in the proposal, the General Meeting elects Dr. Melinda Mészáros as Keeper of the Minutes of the General Meeting, with 15,289,806 votes in favor (99.273%), 1,156 votes against (0.007%), 110,808 abstentions (0.016%), and a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital." Resolution No. 2/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting "As presented in the proposal, the General Meeting elects József Elzer and Dr. Vivien Alexandra Márton as Official Vote Counters of the General Meeting, with 15,399,258 votes in favor (99.983%), no votes against (0%), and 2,512 abstentions (0.016%), and a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital." Resolution No. 3/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting "As presented in the proposal, the General Meeting elects the shareholder MOL RES Investments Zrt. (represented by Zoltán Fogarasi as proxy) as Authenticator of the Minutes of the General Meeting, with 15,399,158 votes in favor (99.983%), no votes against (0%), and 2,612 abstentions (0.016%), and a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital." Resolution No. 4/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 14,399,257 votes in favor (99,983%), 1 vote against (0,000%), 2,512 abstentions (0.016%)) "The General Meeting establishes that the votes to be cast by the shareholders present, with respect to the portfolio of the Company's own shares, represent 77.78% of the total number of votes that can be cast and, as a result, the General Meeting has quorum given the number of shareholders in attendance. Furthermore, the General Meeting has agreed to hold the meeting open to the press, with the agenda set out in the notice of the meeting, and to count the votes by machine, under the supervision of the elected official vote counters. 1 The percentages presented below are based on the rules for rounding to three decimal places. ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. ⎢ H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12 Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 ⎢ Fax: +36 1 236 8051 ⎢ Email: info@alteo.hu www.alteo.hu Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as Court of Registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Agenda: Decision on the adoption of the Company's Individual Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board; Decision on the adoption of the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, and presentation of the relevant reports of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board; Decision on the acceptance of the Corporate Governance Report prepared by the Board of Directors for submission to the Budapest Stock Exchange; Decision on the Integrated Report of ALTEO Group for 2023; Decision on the use of the 2023 profit after taxation; Decision on the discharge that can be granted to the members of the Company's Board of Directors; Decision on amending the remuneration of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board; Appointment of an auditor to audit the Company; agreement on the auditor's fee, and the terms and conditions of the engagement; Advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Report for 2023; Advisory vote on the amendment of the Company's Remuneration Policy in a consolidated structure; Presentation of the Board of Directors on the transactions entered into by the Company for its own shares; Amendment of the authorization of the Board of Directors to buy the Company's own shares, expiring on October 21, 2024; Authorization of the Board of Directors to adopt a decision on raising the Company's share capital; Approval of the amended rules of procedure of the Company's Supervisory Board and Audit

"The General Meeting resolves to adopt the Company's Individual Annual Report for 2023 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (comprehensive income: HUF 12,514,771 thousand, total assets: HUF 65,131,862 thousand), proposed for acceptance by the Company's auditor, its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the relevant report of the auditor." Agenda item 2: Resolution No. 6/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,770 votes in favor (100%), no votes against (0%), no abstentions (0%))

"The General Meeting resolves to adopt the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for 2023 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (comprehensive income: HUF 8,303,845 thousand, total assets: HUF 91,977,779 thousand), proposed for acceptance by the Company's auditor, its Business (Annual) Report, the Report of the Board of Directors and the relevant report of the auditor." Agenda item 3: Resolution No. 7/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,769 votes in favor (99,999%), 1 vote against (0,000%), no abstentions (0,000%)) "The General Meeting adopts the Corporate Governance Report prepared and presented by the Board of Directors on the Company's operations in 2023, with the contents as presented in the proposal." Agenda item 4: Resolution No. 8/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,769 votes in favor (99,999%), 1 vote against (0,000%), no abstentions (0,000%)) "The General Meeting adopts the Integrated Report of ALTEO Group for the year 2023 in accordance with the proposal." Agenda item 5: Resolution No. 9/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,770 votes in favor (100%), 0 vote against (0,000%), no abstentions (0,000%)) "The General Meeting resolves that a dividend of HUF 7,972,589,600 be paid in 2024. The dividend per own share is to be distributed among the shareholders entitled to dividends in proportion to the number of shares they hold." Agenda item 6: Resolution No. 10/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,193,175 votes in favor (98,645%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 208,595 abstentions (1,354%)) "The General Meeting establishes that in the 2023 fiscal year, the Board of Directors performed its activities focusing on the interests of the Company and therefore, based on Article 12.2(f) of the Articles of Association, grants the members of the Board of Directors the discharge referred to in Section 3:117(1) of the Civil Code in accordance with the conditions stated therein." Agenda item 7:

Resolution No. 11/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,177,346 votes in favor (98,542%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 224,424 abstentions (1,454%)) "The General Meeting amends the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, starting from January 1, 2024, as follows: NAME POSITION REVIEWED REMUNERATION Attila László Chikán Chair of the Board of HUF 1,120,000 gross per Directors month Dr. György Bacsa Deputy Chair of the Board of HUF 1,030,000 gross per Directors month Ágnes Bencsik Member of the Board of HUF 860,000 gross per month Directors Álmos Mikesy Member of the Board of HUF 860,000 gross per month Directors Dr. Ákos Székely Chair of the Supervisory HUF 750,000 gross per month Board Márton Oláh Member of the Supervisory HUF 575,000 gross per month Board Péter Kaderják Member of the Supervisory HUF 575,000 gross per month Board Attila Gyula Sütő Member of the Supervisory HUF 575,000 gross per month Board The General Meeting resolves that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board should increase each year, in accordance with the rate of the minimum wage increase applicable for the fiscal year in question, subject to the rules of rounding to 5,000. The General Meeting authorizes Attila László Chikán, together with another authorized signatory of the Company, to sign the necessary amendments to the agency agreements with the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board." Agenda item 8: Resolution No. 12/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,366,171 votes in favor (99,768%), 152 vote against (0,000%), 35,447 abstentions (0,227%)) "The General Meeting appoints Authentic Audit Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság as the permanent auditor of the Company for a fixed term from April 19, 2024 until the date on which the resolution of the General Meeting on the report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2026 is adopted, but until no later than May 31, 2027. The Supervisory Board appoints Andrea Zsoldos-Horváth (mother's name: Julianna Terézia Kiss, address: H-2081 Piliscsaba, Juhar fasor 27, registration number with the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors: 005428) as the auditor personally responsible for the Company's audit. The General Meeting sets the auditor's fee for the three years on the basis of the annual fee for the base period of 2024 (not including HCSO and company size indexation, which will be included in the contract with the auditor and, as such, the fee will be adjusted accordingly from 2025) in the total amount of HUF 89,700,000 + VAT for the audit of the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. The General Meeting authorizes

the CEO to make a decision on the other conditions of the engagement and to enter into a contract for professional services with the auditor." Agenda item 9: Resolution No. 13/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,366,606 votes in favor (99,771%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 35,164 abstentions (0,227%)) "The General Meeting adopts the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year 2023, by means of an advisory vote." Agenda item 10: Resolution No. 14/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,398,929 votes in favor (99,981%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 2,841 abstentions (0,016%)) The General Meeting approves the extension of the scope of the Senior Management ESOP Remuneration Policy to include Attila László Chikán, a member of the Board of Directors and, furthermore, approves - by means of an advisory vote - the consolidated amendment of the Remuneration Policy, including, in particular, the extension thereof to Deputy CEOs Magdolna Tokai and László Hegedűs, and also adopts the incorporation of the provisions of the new Senior Management Remuneration Policy of the ALTEO Employee Share Ownership Program, adopted on April 27, 2023." Agenda item 11: Resolution No. 15/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,399,158 votes in favor (99,983%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 2,612 abstentions (0,016%)) "The General Meeting acknowledges and accepts the information provided by the Board of Directors regarding the transactions involving own shares." Agenda item 12: Resolution No. 16/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,770 votes in favor (100%), 0 vote against (0,000%), 0 abstentions (0,000%)) "With the present resolution, the General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors for a period of 18 (eighteen) months beginning from the date of the General Meeting to adopt a resolution on the acquisition by the Company of the ownership of shares of all types and classes and of any face

value, issued by the Company, and to enter into and perform such transactions for and on behalf of the Company or to engage a third party to enter into such transactions. The General Meeting resolves that the number of shares that can be acquired based on the authorization must be equal to a number of shares with a total face value of no more than twenty-five per cent of the share capital, and the total face value of own shares owned by the Company cannot exceed this rate at any time. The Company's own shares may be acquired for or without consideration, on the stock market and through public offering, or - unless the possibility is excluded by law - in over-the- counter trading. In case of the onerous acquisition of own shares, the lowest amount of the consideration payable for a share should be HUF 1 (one Hungarian forint), and the highest amount should be HUF 5,000 (five thousand Hungarian forint). The General Meeting resolves that the above authorization also extends to share purchases by the Company's subsidiaries so as to enable the Company to authorize the management of any subsidiary of the Company by means of resolutions of the members or shareholders (resolutions adopted by the members' meeting or the general meeting) to acquire the shares issued by the Company according to a resolution adopted by the Board of Directors under the above authorization." Agenda item 13: Resolution No. 17/2024 (IV.19.) of the General Meeting (resolution passed with a total of 15,401,770 validly cast votes representing 77.27% of the share capital, with 15,401,769 votes in favor (99,999%), 1 vote against (0,000%), 0 abstentions (0,000%)) "With the present resolution, the General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to increase, at its own discretion, the Company's share capital by a maximum amount of HUF 150,000,000 (authorized share capital) - calculated at the face value of the shares issued by the Company - during the five-year period starting on April 19, 2024, while repealing Resolution No. 13/2019 (IV.26.) of the General Meeting. The Board of Directors resolves that the authorization covers all cases and means of share capital increase set out in the Civil Code (the share capital may be increased by the issue of new ordinary shares and/or any class of preference shares and/or convertible and/or exchangeable bonds, or any combination of these), as well as the restriction or exclusion of the exercise of