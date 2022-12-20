ALTEO Energy Services Public : Scope rating review 20221220

COMMUNICATION

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company") hereby provides the following information:

The Company informs the honoured Investors that the Scope Ratings GmbH has placed the Company's rating under review for a possible upgrade.

The report is available here:

https://scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/173064

Budapest, December 20, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

