End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
3380.00 HUF   +2.74%
01:09pAlteo Energy Services Public : Scope rating review 20221220
PU
12/19Alteo Energy Services Public : Nyrt. – corporate events calendar 2023 - 2022.12.19
PU
12/08Alteo Energy Services Public : ERSTE model refresh 2022.12.08.
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Scope rating review 20221220

12/20/2022 | 01:09pm EST
COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events as set out in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Tpt."), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "Company") hereby provides the following information:

The Company informs the honoured Investors that the Scope Ratings GmbH has placed the Company's rating under review for a possible upgrade.

The report is available here:

https://scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/173064

Budapest, December 20, 2022.

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. 1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 18:08:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
