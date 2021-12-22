ALTEO Energy Services Public : Shareholder notification – 2021.12.22

COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation under Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Section 1.13 of Annex 4 of Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance (to report changes in the ownership of own securities issued by the issuer), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "ALTEO") hereby provides the following information:

On December 21, 2020, ALTEO - as the Founder of the ALTEO Employee Share Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: "ESOP Organization") -adopted the ESOP Organization's Remuneration Policy for 2020. In the interest of accomplishing the objectives set out in this Remuneration Policy, ALTEO has transferred 409,000 ALTEO ordinary shares (ISIN HU0000155726, hereinafter: "Shares") to the ESOP Organization. The transfer was realized on December 22, 2021, as a result of which ALTEO holds a total of 7,487 ALTEO Shares following the transaction.

Budapest, December 23, 2021

ALTEO Nyrt.