    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Shareholder notification – 2021.12.22

12/31/2021 | 06:37am EST
COMMUNICATION

In compliance with its obligation under Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Section 1.13 of Annex 4 of Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance (to report changes in the ownership of own securities issued by the issuer), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985; hereinafter: "ALTEO") hereby provides the following information:

On December 21, 2020, ALTEO - as the Founder of the ALTEO Employee Share Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: "ESOP Organization") -adopted the ESOP Organization's Remuneration Policy for 2020. In the interest of accomplishing the objectives set out in this Remuneration Policy, ALTEO has transferred 409,000 ALTEO ordinary shares (ISIN HU0000155726, hereinafter: "Shares") to the ESOP Organization. The transfer was realized on December 22, 2021, as a result of which ALTEO holds a total of 7,487 ALTEO Shares following the transaction.

Budapest, December 23, 2021

ALTEO Nyrt.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1

236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as Court of

Registration ⎢ Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
