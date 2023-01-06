Advanced search
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
3150.00 HUF   -0.32%
Alteo Energy Services Public : Suspension of the mandatory public takeover bid
PU
Alteo Energy Services Public : Mandatory public takeover bid
PU
Alteo Energy Services Public : Shareholder notifications – WAM – 2022.12.20.
PU
ALTEO Energy Services Public : Shareholder notification – WAM

01/06/2023 | 11:00am EST
Central Bank of Hungary

H-1054 Budapest,

Szabadság tér 9.

with a copy to:

ALTEO Energy Services

Public Limited Company

H-1033 Budapest,

Kórház utca 6-12.

RE:

Notification of a transaction according to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council

To the attention of the Supervisory Authority and ALTEO Plc.

We, the undersigned WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1055Budapest, Honvéd utca 20; company registration number: 01-10-046529;represented by: Gyula Zoltán Mező, Chief Financial Officer and Tamás Gábor Ónódy, Treasury Director; hereinafter: "WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt." or the "Company"), representing a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (registered office: H-1033Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.;company registration number: 01-10-045985;hereinafter: "ALTEO Plc.") as defined in Article 3(1)(26) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, hereby

report

that on December 16, 2022, the Company entered into the following transactions in relation to the shares of ALTEO Plc. as the issuer.

The name of the person entering into and reporting

WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zártkörűen Működő

the transaction:

Részvénytársaság (WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT

Zrt.)

The reason for this notification:

According to Article 3(1)(26) of Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council,

the person entering into and reporting the transaction is

considered a person closely associated with persons

discharging managerial responsibilities in ALTEO Plc.,

the issuer.

the name of the relevant issuer or emission

ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company

allowance market participant:

(ALTEO Plc.)

A description and identification of the financial

ALTEO Plc.'s ordinary shares traded by ALTEO Plc. as

instrument:

the issuer (ISIN: HU0000155726)

The nature of the transaction:

Selling ALTEO Plc.'s ordinary shares traded by ALTEO

Plc. as the issuer out of the stock exchange (OTC)

Other information related to the transaction:

The transaction is not linked to share option programs or

any of the specific examples mentioned in Article 19(7) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament

and of the Council.

The place of the transactions:

Budapest

The date of the transactions:

December 16, 2022

The price and volume of the transactions:

In the transaction, WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT

Zrt. sold 1,991,155 (one million nine hundred ninety one

thousand one hundred fifty five) ordinary shares of

ALTEO Plc. out of the stock exchange (OTC) at a price of

HUF 2,872 per share.

Other information of the transactions:

The subject of this announcement is the information on the execution (closing) of the transaction detailed in the notification sent by WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt. to ALTEO Plc., as the issuer, on December 21, 2022. WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt. hereby announces that based on the securities account manager's confirmation, the transaction for the sale of 1,991,155 (one million nine hundred ninety one thousand one hundred fifty five) ordinary shares of ALTEO Plc. has been completed.

This notification also serves as a power of attorney, under which the Company providing this notification authorizes ALTEO Plc. (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.) to notify the Central Bank of Hungary (H-1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 9) - the Supervisory Authority - in compliance with its obligation of notification specified in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Based on the above, we request the acknowledgment of the notification provided by us and the forwarding of the notification to the Central Bank of Hungary (the Supervisory Authority) through the electronic system of the Supervisory Authority used for receiving certified data (the so-called ERA system).

Budapest, December 28, 2022

Yours sincerely,

[signature]

WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt.

represented by:

Gyula Zoltán Mező and Tamás Gábor Ónódy

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 15:56:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
