ALTEO Energy Services Public : Shareholder notification – WAM

The subject of this announcement is the information on the execution (closing) of the transaction detailed in the notification sent by WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt. to ALTEO Plc., as the issuer, on December 21, 2022. WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt. hereby announces that based on the securities account manager's confirmation, the transaction for the sale of 1,991,155 (one million nine hundred ninety one thousand one hundred fifty five) ordinary shares of ALTEO Plc. has been completed.

This notification also serves as a power of attorney, under which the Company providing this notification authorizes ALTEO Plc. (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.) to notify the Central Bank of Hungary (H-1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 9) - the Supervisory Authority - in compliance with its obligation of notification specified in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Based on the above, we request the acknowledgment of the notification provided by us and the forwarding of the notification to the Central Bank of Hungary (the Supervisory Authority) through the electronic system of the Supervisory Authority used for receiving certified data (the so-called ERA system).

Budapest, December 28, 2022

WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zrt.

represented by:

Gyula Zoltán Mező and Tamás Gábor Ónódy

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.