ALTEO Energy Services Public : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - 2023.03.23.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

Aggregated information Price(s) Volume(s) d) - Aggregated volume 3,040 HUF/share 1,222 pieces of shares - Price 13.03.2023 15:00 e) Date of the transaction OTC f) Place of the transaction The subject of this notification is the offer of 1,222 shares of g) Other information related to ALTEO Plc. to the offeror during the mandatory public takeover the transaction: bid procedure approved by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) on February 3, 2023 with its order no. H-KE-III-77/2023.

Budapest, 23 March, 2023

ALTEO Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.