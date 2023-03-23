ALTEO Energy Services Public : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - 2023.03.23.
03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anita Simon
2.
Reason for the notification
According to Article 3(1)(25) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of
the European Parliament and of the Council, Anita Simon is
a)
Position/status
considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities in
ALTEO Plc., the Issuer, because she is the Deputy CEO for
Sustainability and Circular Economy of ALTEO Plc.
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (ALTEO Plc.)
b)
LEI
529900PHL3J3ZRBC2J44
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
ALTEO ordinary shares
ISIN: HU0000155726
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Selling
b)
Nature of the transaction
The transaction is not linked to share option programs or any of the
specific examples mentioned in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
Price(s)
Volume(s)
3,040 HUF/share
1,222 pieces of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
d)
- Aggregated volume
3,040 HUF/share
1,222 pieces of shares
- Price
13.03.2023 15:00
e)
Date of the transaction
OTC
f)
Place of the transaction
The subject of this notification is the offer of 1,222 shares of
g)
Other information related to
ALTEO Plc. to the offeror during the mandatory public takeover
the transaction:
bid procedure approved by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB)
on February 3, 2023 with its order no. H-KE-III-77/2023.
Budapest, 23 March, 2023
ALTEO Plc.
Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.
