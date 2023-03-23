Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
2910.00 HUF   +1.75%
09:43aAlteo Energy Services Public : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - 2023.03.23.
PU
03/22Alteo Energy Services Public : Plc. publishes the proposal of its shareholders with more than 1% of the votes to add to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
PU
03/20Alteo Energy Services Public : Kalliwoda model refresh – 2023.03.20.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALTEO Energy Services Public : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - 2023.03.23.

03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anita Simon

2.

Reason for the notification

According to Article 3(1)(25) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of

the European Parliament and of the Council, Anita Simon is

a)

Position/status

considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities in

ALTEO Plc., the Issuer, because she is the Deputy CEO for

Sustainability and Circular Economy of ALTEO Plc.

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company (ALTEO Plc.)

b)

LEI

529900PHL3J3ZRBC2J44

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the financial

ALTEO ordinary shares

ISIN: HU0000155726

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Selling

b)

Nature of the transaction

The transaction is not linked to share option programs or any of the

specific examples mentioned in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3,040 HUF/share

1,222 pieces of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration Cg. 01-10-045985

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

d)

- Aggregated volume

3,040 HUF/share

1,222 pieces of shares

- Price

13.03.2023 15:00

e)

Date of the transaction

OTC

f)

Place of the transaction

The subject of this notification is the offer of 1,222 shares of

g)

Other information related to

ALTEO Plc. to the offeror during the mandatory public takeover

the transaction:

bid procedure approved by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB)

on February 3, 2023 with its order no. H-KE-III-77/2023.

Budapest, 23 March, 2023

ALTEO Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt.

H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12.

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36

1 236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

www.alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as court of registration Cg. 01-10-045985

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 70 799 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57 801 M 161 M 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ALTEO Energy Services Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 900,00 HUF
Average target price 4 180,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Managers and Directors
Attila László Chikán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zoltán Bodnár Chief Financial Officer
István Bakács Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Zoltán Mezo Chairman
Domonkos Kovács Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.06%161
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.33%147 333
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.14%76 117
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.58%72 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.75%71 579
ENEL S.P.A.9.42%60 336
