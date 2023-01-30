Advanced search
    ALTEO   HU0000155726

ALTEO ENERGY SERVICES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ALTEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2900.00 HUF   -1.02%
ALTEO Energy Services Public : has made a binding takeover bid - 2023.01.30.

01/30/2023 | 03:34am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Extraordinary Communication

In compliance with its obligation to provide notification of extraordinary events under Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: Capital Market Act), ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg.01-10-045985) (hereinafter: Company or ALTEO) hereby provides the following information.

As the Company informed Investors, MOL RES Investments Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28; company registration number: 01-10-046154) as designated offeror under Section 68 of the Capital Market Act, made a statutory public takeover bid (hereinafter: "Bid") for all series 'A' ordinary shares of ALTEO Nyrt. (HU0000155726) issued by the Company with a face value of HUF 12.5 (twelve point five) each. In order to ensure that investors have the most comprehensive range of information about the Company at this juncture, the Company has decided to modify its disclosure practice and publish insider information on particular projects in an earlier phase, keeping investors fully informed. However, this does not mean that the Company's disclosure practice as such will change. The new disclosures apply only until the Bid approval process is concluded or the period available for the acceptance of the Bid expires.

ALTEO has made a binding takeover bid to the owners (hereinafter: "Current Shareholders") of

Energikum Zrt. (registered office: H-3011 Heréd, Kökényesi út 8, company registration number: Cg.

10-10-020308; hereinafter: "Energikum") to acquire shares embodying 100% of the share capital of Energikum. Energikum holds the stake embodying 99% of the issued capital of Energigas Kft. (registered office: H-1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 18, company registration number: Cg. 01-09- 715418; hereinafter: "Energigas"), which owns the biogas plant in Nagykőrös. ALTEO is currently the 1% minority shareholder of Energigas and also operates the Nagykőrös biogas plant, which produces electricity from biomethane generated from organic waste. The potential acquisition of the biogas plant with a nominal electricity generation capacity of 2 MW is fully in line with the Company's strategy and will also strengthen ALTEO's role in the circular economy. It is worth noting that the produced biomethane is suitable, under certain conditions, to be a substitute for natural gas and can even feed into the natural gas distribution system. This represents valuable potential for appreciation in the future. For the planned acquisition of Energikum to materialize, in addition to the Current Shareholders accepting the binding takeover bid, it will be also necessary to obtain the approval of the authorities and the bank involved in the financing of Energigas.

In the same context, ALTEO has also made a binding takeover bid for the acquisition of the stake embodying 33% of the issued capital of ECO-FIRST Kft. (registered office: H-1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12, company registration number: Cg. 01-09-344380; hereinafter: "ECO-FIRST"), in which ALTEO is already a 67% shareholder. ECO-FIRST is an active player in the trade of waste and, as such, plays an important role in the procurement of raw materials for the Nagykőrös biogas plant.

Through these acquisitions the Company intends, in line with its strategy, to both expand its renewable electricity generation activities and further strengthen its market positions in waste management.

It is important to note, however, that a binding bid does not necessarily mean that the transaction will materialize. The binding bids have not yet been accepted by the current owners of either Energikum or

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. H-1033 Budapest, Kórház u. 6-12

www.alteo.hu

Telephone: +36 1 236 8050 Fax: +36 1

236 8051 Email: info@alteo.hu

Registered at: Budapest-Capital Regional Court as Court of

Registration Cg. 01-10-045985

ECO-FIRST, and the realization of the transactions is also subject to regulatory and financing approvals. ALTEO will provide timely information to investors about the progress of the transactions.

Budapest, January 20, 2023

ALTEO Nyrt.

Disclaimer

ALTEO Energiaszolgáltató Nyrt. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
