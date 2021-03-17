Log in
Altair Announces Completion of CFO Transition

03/17/2021 | 07:30am EDT
TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence, today announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Matthew Brown, who joined Altair in January 2021, has succeeded Howard Morof as Altair’s chief financial officer.

Altair also announced today that Brian Gayle, a senior vice president with more than 5 years of service with Altair’s accounting team, has been designated to succeed Mr. Morof as Altair’s principal accounting officer.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com

Altair Media Contact
Corporate
Jennifer Ristic
+1.216.849.3109
jristic@altair.com

Altair Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927
ir@altair.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
