Altair Named Official Supplier for Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TROY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced an agreement with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, one of the challengers in the PRADA Cup and the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada. Under this agreement, Altair is named an official supplier for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team and will provide the engineering team of the sailing boat, AC75 Luna Rossa, with simulation software and engineering services.

Altair’s simulation solutions have been applied to design, develop, and optimize most of the boat’s components, and used to study the structural side of fluid structure interaction (FSI). With this type of analysis, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli engineers investigated the response of the boat’s overall structural model to its impact with water, obtaining important information on how the composite structures of the hull, deck, and interior would react under dynamic conditions. The engineers also evaluated the shape of the components immersed in water under load, taking into account the orthotropic elastic properties of composites and connecting structures. Finally, the team applied topology optimization on many metal components to fully exploit the design flexibility provided by additive manufacturing. These optimizations resulted in organic structures with optimal material distribution at maximum stiffness.

“We are delighted to welcome Altair as an official supplier,” said Alessandro Franceschetti, head of structural engineering of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team. “Altair provides one of the most advanced and efficient composite design platforms on the market. The optimization of composite structures with Altair OptiStruct has allowed us to automate the ply-by-ply structural sizing processes of all primary structures of the boat, reaching an unmatched level of detail. This systematic and detailed approach to composite optimization has opened the door to a radical approach in the construction of components in the yard. It has also resulted in significant weight savings with the same structural efficiency while also improving the weight distribution of the boat.”

“Altair empowers innovation,” said Pietro Cervellera, Altair’s senior vice president of EMEA. “We are proud to support the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team on its way to the next America’s Cup and are dedicated to providing the team with cutting edge solutions, which will give them a competitive advantage, leading to a successful race in Auckland. We wish the team the best of luck.”

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contacts:

Altair Corporate  Altair Investor Relations
Jennifer Ristic   Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group
+1.216.849.3109 +1 212.871.3927
jristic@altair.com ir@altair.com


Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa
Evelyn Gebhardt
+49 7031 6208 0  
gebhardt@altair.de 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0e55f0-0c43-4330-9359-4efd905c716a

Primary Logo

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli engineering team uses Altair OptiStruct

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli engineering team used Altair OptiStruct to optimize the composite structures of the boat, allowing them to reach an unmatched level of detail.
© GlobeNewswire 2020

