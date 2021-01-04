Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Altera Corporation    ALTR

ALTERA CORPORATION

(ALTR)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TROY, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC), announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALTERA CORPORATION
04:05pAltair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
GL
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Altair Engineering Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Altair Engineering Insider Reports Option Conversion in Face of..
MT
2020--ANALYST ACTIONS : JPMorgan Upgrades Altair Engineering to Overweight From Neut..
MT
2020Altair Names Matthew Brown as New Finance Chief
MT
2020Altair Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
GL
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Altair Engineering
MT
2020Altair to Present at the Berenberg European Conference
GL
2020Altair to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Med..
GL
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Altair Engineering
MT
More news
Chart ALTERA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altera Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERA CORPORATION0.00%0
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED60.12%489 549
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%323 242
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%204 162
BROADCOM INC.0.00%178 079
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.00%172 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ