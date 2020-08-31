Log in
ALTERA CORPORATION

ALTERA CORPORATION

(ALTR)
Press Releases 
Press Releases

Altair to Virtually Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

08/31/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, announced today that Howard Morof, chief financial officer, and David Simon, chief administrative officer, will virtually present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
