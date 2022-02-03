Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altera Infrastructure L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIN.PRA   MHY1001E1095

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P.

(ALIN.PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altera Infrastructure Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results

02/03/2022 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC (Altera GP), the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera or the Partnership), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • Revenues of 315.7 million and net loss of $87.9 million, or $(0.23) per common unit, in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $165.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

The following table presents the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary:

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,September 30,December 31,
 2021 2021 2020 
In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited$   $   $   
IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS   
Revenues        315,734         295,837         278,657 
Net Income (loss)        (87,879)        (25,984)        (73,029)
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit - basic        (0.23)        (0.08)        (0.20)
    
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE:   
Adjusted EBITDA (1)        165,801         156,295         142,193 

(1)   Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of this term and reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

The Partnership generated a net loss of $88 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $73 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net loss for the quarter reflects the impact of $152 million of vessel impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $166 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $142 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by oil price tariff revenue in the FPSO segment and higher utilization in the Towage segment, partially offset by lower utilization in the Shuttle Tanker segment and FPSO assets in lay-up.

Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of the Partnership's operating segments on the basis of the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the same period of the prior year.


The following table presents the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
 2021 2021 2020 
In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited$   $   $   
FPSO        94,191         83,237         72,352 
Shuttle Tanker        59,033         53,835         71,822 
FSO        11,516         12,254         (456)
UMS        (2,004)        (2,100)        (1,772)
Towage        7,208         6,655         (743)
Corporate/Eliminations        (4,143)        2,414         990 
Partnership Adjusted EBITDA        165,801         156,295         142,193 
    



Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2020

The Partnership's FPSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $94 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $72 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $22 million is mainly driven by oil price tariff revenue related to the Knarr and Petrojarl I units.

The Partnership's Shuttle Tanker segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $72 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease of $13 million is mainly driven by lower utilization and the termination of the Foinaven CoA contract in May 2021.

The Partnership's FSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $nil for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $12 million is mainly driven by the absence of decommissioning and operating costs for certain vessels which left the fleet in the same quarter prior year.

The Partnership's UMS segment generated an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, which was in line with the same quarter prior year.

The Partnership's Towage segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $(1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $8 million is mainly driven by higher day rates and utilization in the current quarter.

Strategic updates

Shuttle Tanker newbuildings
The Partnership's newbuild, the Altera Thule, is expected to be delivered in March 2022 and will operate off the East Coast of Canada.

Contract updates
In January 2022, a 1-year firm contract extension to May 2024 and a further 1-year option for the Petrojarl I FPSO was signed with Enauta.

The Knarr FPSO is expected to cease production on the Knarr field in the North Sea around May, 1 2022 and commence decommissioning activities.

Vessel sales
In November 2021, the Navion Stavanger shuttle tanker was delivered to its buyer for responsible recycling.

Liquidity Update
As at December 31, 2021 the Partnership had total liquidity of $191 million, compared to $195 million in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $4 million.

In December 2021, the Partnership's subsidiary, Altera Shuttle Tankers, issued a new $180 million bond due in 2025. The proceeds were used to repay bonds due in 2022.

In relation to the above bond issue, the $70 million Shuttle revolving credit facility was cancelled and replaced by a new $70 million PIK loan by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (or Brookfield).

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others: the Partnership’s strategic initiatives intended to improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility; and the timing of vessel deliveries, the commencement of charter contracts and the employment of newbuilding vessels. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: delays in vessel deliveries or the commencement of charter contracts or changes in expected employment of newbuilding vessels; the potential ineffectiveness of measures taken to improve the Partnership’s maturity profile and enhance its liquidity; and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Altera Infrastructure L.P.

Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in the offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Altera has consolidated assets of approximately $3.9 billion, comprised of 45 vessels, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including one newbuilding), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Altera's preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ALIN PR A", "ALIN PR B" and "ALIN PR E", respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investor.relations@alterainfra.com
Tel: +47 97 05 25 33
Website: www.alterainfra.com

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2021   2020  2021  2020 
  $    $    $    $   
Revenues         315,734          278,657          1,151,260          1,182,110 
Direct operating costs         (167,976)         (143,896)         (654,580)         (627,792)
General and administrative expenses         (12,988)         (24,217)         (40,770)         (44,360)
Depreciation and amortization         (73,735)         (81,128)         (313,120)         (316,317)
Interest expense         (55,056)         (50,511)         (206,176)         (192,723)
Interest income         32          1,870          91          2,770 
Equity-accounted income (loss)         (15,536)         19,658          25,062          35,921 
Impairment expense, net         (116,420)         (83,615)         (116,420)         (268,612)
Gain (loss) on dispositions, net         (2)         5,380          10,502          3,411 
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments         3,788          7,190          15,732          (96,499)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)         (177)         (514)         (825)         (7,861)
Gain (loss) on modification of financial liabilities, net         (10,694)         —           (45,920)         — 
Other income (expenses), net         50,864          (844)         48,323          (10,472)
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit         (82,166)         (71,970)         (126,841)         (340,424)
Income tax (expense) benefit        
Current         (707)         (1,303)         (4,603)         (6,543)
Deferred         (5,006)         244          (5,006)         804 
Net income (loss)         (87,879)         (73,029)         (136,450)         (346,163)
Attributable to:        
Limited partners - common units         (93,667)         (80,120)         (160,218)         (368,341)
General partner         (716)         (615)         (1,225)         (2,771)
Limited partners - preferred units         7,880          7,989          31,520          32,103 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries         (1,376)         (283)         (6,527)         (7,154)
          (87,879)         (73,029)         (136,450)         (346,163)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per limited partner common unit         (0.23)         (0.20)         (0.39)         (0.90)
         

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
  $    $    $    $   
Net income (loss)         (87,879)         (73,029)         (136,450)         (346,163)
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
Pension adjustments, net of taxes         233          1,438          233          1,438 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
To interest expense:        
Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments         (182)         (189)         (750)         (811)
To equity-accounted income (loss):        
Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments         (159)         (201)         (743)         (966)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)         (108)         1,048          (1,260)         (339)
Comprehensive income (loss)         (87,987)         (71,981)         (137,710)         (346,502)
Attributable to:        
Limited partners - common units         (93,774)         (79,080)         (161,468)         (368,677)
General partner         (717)         (607)         (1,235)         (2,774)
Limited partners - preferred units         7,880          7,989          31,520          32,103  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries         (1,376)         (283)         (6,527)         (7,154)
          (87,987)         (71,981)         (137,710)         (346,502)
             

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  As at As at As at
  December 31, December 31, January 1,
  2021  2020
Restated(1)		 2020
Restated(1)
  $ $ $
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents         190,942          235,734          199,388
Financial assets         19,400          103,514          107,992
Accounts and other receivable, net         127,453          222,629          204,825
Vessels and equipment classified as held for sale         5,800          7,500          15,374
Inventory         26,601          16,308          18,581
Due from related parties         978          9,980          —
Other assets         43,668          37,326          16,844
Total current assets         414,842          632,991          563,004
Non-current assets      
Financial assets         45,740          36,372          —
Accounts and other receivable, net         —          —          17,276
Vessels and equipment         2,869,395          3,029,415          3,025,716
Advances on newbuilding contracts         51,918          127,335          297,100
Equity-accounted investments         237,469          241,731          232,216
Deferred tax assets         —          5,153          7,000
Other assets         138,247          185,521          218,813
Goodwill         127,113          127,113          127,113
Total non-current assets         3,469,882          3,752,640          3,925,234
Total assets         3,884,724          4,385,631          4,488,238
LIABILITIES      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and other         249,297          286,295          256,114
Other financial liabilities         34,679          198,985          21,697
Borrowings         407,274          362,079          353,238
Due to related parties         —          16,126          37,810
Total current liabilities         691,250          863,485          668,859
Non-current liabilities      
Accounts payable and other         49,253          128,671          222,659
Other financial liabilities         188,658          144,350          164,511
Borrowings         2,056,753          2,397,638          2,407,649
Due to related parties         797,432          605,888          423,625
Deferred tax liabilities         700          700          3,133
Total non-current liabilities         3,092,796          3,277,247          3,221,577
Total liabilities         3,784,046          4,140,732          3,890,436
EQUITY      
Limited partners - common units         —          —          169,737
Limited partners - Class A common units         (4,539)         (2,505)         —
Limited partners - Class B common units         (314,153)         (157,897)         —
Limited partners - preferred units         392,248          376,512          384,274
General partner         5,603          6,828          9,587
Accumulated other comprehensive income         2,811          4,071          4,410
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries         18,708          17,890          29,794
Total equity         100,678          244,899          597,802
Total liabilities and equity         3,884,724          4,385,631          4,488,238

(1)   The Partnership has restated its December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2020 consolidated statements of financial position to retrospectively show the change in accounting policy adopted during the year ended December 31, 2021. The impact of the accounting policy change as at December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2020 is a reclassification of the Partnerships $411.3 million and $423.6 million, respectively, outstanding senior unsecured bonds held by Brookfield from Borrowings (non-current) to Due to related parties (non-current) and $16.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, in accrued interest on said bonds from Accounts payable and other (current) to Due to related parties (current).

 

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Year Ended
December 31,
  2021  2020 
  $  $ 
Operating Activities    
Net income (loss)         (136,450)         (346,163)
Adjusted for the following items:    
Depreciation and amortization         313,120          316,317 
Equity-accounted (income) loss, net of distributions received         8,368          (6,532)
Impairment expense, net         116,420          268,612 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, net         (10,502)         (3,411)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments         (173,195)         36,045 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)         5,006          (804)
Provisions and other items         (54,698)         (3,503)
Other non-cash items         59,937          34,629 
Changes in non-cash working capital, net         87,289          (12,871)
Net operating cash flow         215,295          282,319 
Financing Activities    
Proceeds from borrowings         276,120          312,149 
Repayments of borrowings and settlement of related derivative instruments         (579,180)         (329,073)
Financing costs related to borrowings         (7,720)         (8,023)
Proceeds from borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels         71,400          119,073 
Repayments of borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels         (11,335)         (1,190)
Financing costs related to borrowings from sale and leaseback of vessels         (584)         (187)
Proceeds from borrowings from related parties         147,000          205,000 
Prepayment of borrowings from related parties         (30,000)         — 
Lease liability repayments         (14,506)         (20,332)
Capital provided by others who have interests in subsidiaries         17,950          — 
Distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders         (15,760)         (32,103)
Distributions to others who have interests in subsidiaries         (10,605)         (4,750)
Repurchase of preferred units         (24)         (6,200)
Net financing cash flow         (157,244)         234,364 
Investing Activities    
Additions:    
Vessels and equipment         (211,448)         (479,981)
Equity-accounted investments         (4,847)         (3,948)
Dispositions:    
Vessels and equipment         44,894          27,996 
Restricted cash         68,575          (26,520)
Acquisition of company (net of cash acquired of $6.4 million)         —           6,430 
Net investing cash flow         (102,826)         (476,023)
Cash and cash equivalents    
Change during the year         (44,775)         40,660 
Impact of foreign exchange on cash         (17)         (4,314)
Balance, beginning of the year         235,734          199,388 
Balance, end of the year         190,942          235,734 

Non-IFRS Measures

To supplement the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Partnership uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, as a measure of the Partnership's performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include impairment expenses, gain (loss) on dispositions, net, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain (loss) and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes: realized gain or loss on interest rate swaps (as the Partnership in assessing its performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense); realized gain or loss on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments; realized gain or loss on foreign currency forward contracts; and equity-accounted income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA also includes the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted investments and excludes the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership does not have control over the operations of, nor does it have any legal claim to the revenues and expenses of its equity-accounted investments. Consequently, the cash flow generated by the Partnership's equity-accounted investments may not be available for use by the Partnership in the period that such cash flows are generated.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered as the sole measure of the Partnership's performance or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, this measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This non-IFRS measure is used by the Partnership's management, and the Partnership believes that this supplementary metric assists investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing its financial and operating performance across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table includes reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the periods presented in the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2021  2021  2020 
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited)$      $       $     
Adjusted EBITDA        165,801          156,295          142,193 
Depreciation and amortization        (73,735)         (80,576)         (81,128)
Interest expense        (55,056)         (53,961)         (50,511)
Interest income        32          10          1,870 
Expenses and gains (losses) relating to equity-accounted investments        (45,708)         (9,635)         (11,485)
Impairment expense, net        (116,420)         —          (83,615)
Gain (loss) on dispositions, net        (2)         1,397          5,380 
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments        3,788          (403)         6,061 
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)        (177)         (671)         (514)
Gain (loss) on modification of financial liabilities, net        (10,694)         —          — 
Other income (expenses), net        50,864          (35,910)         (844)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests        (859)         (827)         623 
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit        (82,166)         (24,281)         (71,970)
Income tax (expense) benefit:     
Current        (707)         (1,703)         (1,303)
Deferred        (5,006)         —          244 
Net loss        (87,879)         (25,984)         (73,029)

Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments, which is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to equity accounted income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with IFRS, represents our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) from equity-accounted investments. This measure does not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments is summarized in the table below:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2021  2021  2020 
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited)$      $      $     
Equity-accounted income (loss)        (15,536)         10,985          19,658 
Less:     
Depreciation and amortization        (8,937)         (7,551)         (7,713)
Interest expense, net        (1,719)         (1,986)         (5,102)
Income tax (expense) benefit     
Current        (480)         22          (139)
EBITDA        (4,400)         20,500          32,612 
Less:     
Impairment expense, net        (36,096)         —           — 
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments        1,752          387          1,395 
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)        (228)         (507)         74 
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments        30,172          20,620          31,143 

 


All news about ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P.
02/03Altera Infrastructure L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
02/03Altera Infrastructure L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/03Altera Infrastructure Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results
GL
01/31Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh Lng to Collaborate on Full Value-C..
CI
01/28Altera Infrastructure Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
GL
01/18Altera Infrastructure L.P. Enters into the First Supplemental Indenture
CI
2021Altera Infrastructure L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Altera Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
2021Altera Infrastructure GP L.L.C. Announces Extension of Early Participation Deadline for..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Altera Infrastructure L.P., Q2 2021 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 151 M - -
Net income 2021 -129 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 635 M 635 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 2,48%
Chart ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P.
Duration : Period :
Altera Infrastructure L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ingvild Sæther President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Rune Steinsland Chief Financial Officer
William P. Utt Chairman
William L. Transier Independent Director
Ian G. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P.-8.33%635
ENBRIDGE INC.10.75%86 844
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.29%52 371
TC ENERGY CORPORATION9.69%49 499
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.39%39 340
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.43%37 156