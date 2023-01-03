Advanced search
Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the Sachs Associates 6th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

01/03/2023 | 10:26am EST
MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Sachs Associates 6th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum (NIF). The forum is taking place Sunday, January 8, 2022, as part of the activities surrounding the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)

At the conference, Dr. Stamler will be featured on a panel entitled, "New Approaches to Parkinson's and Movement Disorders." He will also present a company update and participate in investor and business development meetings.

The program for the 6th Annual NIF is designed to cover the latest developments in global bio-partnering and investment, with additional panels covering scientific advances in key therapeutic areas of neurodegenerative diseases and CNS more broadly, which includes neuropsychiatry, ophthalmology, neurotech and digital therapeutics.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

 Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

