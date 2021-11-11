Log in
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.029 AUD   0.00%
AGM Presentation 2021

11/11/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Alterity Therapeutics

(NASDAQ:ATHE, ASX:ATH)

AGM CEO Address 2021

David Stamler, MD

12 November 2021

CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2021 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''

2

Alterity is dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

Alterity = the state of being different

Our goal is to modify the course of disease

We're here to disrupt the trajectory of illness and improve quality of life

3

Investment Highlights

Novel approach to treat the underlying pathology of disease

Strong and highly experienced management team with significant R&D experience including 3 drug approvals by US FDA

ATH434 is a novel drug candidate targeting key proteins implicated in neurodegeneration of Parkinson's Disease and related disorders

First therapeutic target: Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a devastating disease with no approved treatments

Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and EU Advancing to a Phase 2 clinical trial Strong patent portfolio

4

Recent Progress

Presentation of advanced quantitative MRI as potential novel biomarker in early MSA

Two new US patents expand portfolio of next generation compounds for neurodegenerative diseases

Publication demonstrating neuroprotective effect of ATH434 in animal model of MSA

Michael J. Fox Foundation grant for ~US$500K for Parkinson's disease

EMA endorses clinical strategy for Phase 2 study in early MSA patients

US FDA provides development pathway for ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy

Expanding bioMUSE Natural

History study in early MSA

5

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
