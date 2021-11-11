AGM Presentation 2021

(NASDAQ:ATHE, ASX:ATH)
AGM CEO Address 2021
David Stamler, MD
12 November 2021
CEO
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2021 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''
Alterity is dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.
Alterity = the state of being different
Our goal is to modify the course of disease
We're here to disrupt the trajectory of illness and improve quality of life
Investment Highlights
Novel approach to treat the underlying pathology of disease
Strong and highly experienced management team with significant R&D experience including 3 drug approvals by US FDA
ATH434 is a novel drug candidate targeting key proteins implicated in neurodegeneration of Parkinson's Disease and related disorders
First therapeutic target: Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a devastating disease with no approved treatments
Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and EU Advancing to a Phase 2 clinical trial Strong patent portfolio
Recent Progress
Presentation of advanced quantitative MRI as potential novel biomarker in early MSA
Two new US patents expand portfolio of next generation compounds for neurodegenerative diseases
Publication demonstrating neuroprotective effect of ATH434 in animal model of MSA
Michael J. Fox Foundation grant for ~US$500K for Parkinson's disease
EMA endorses clinical strategy for Phase 2 study in early MSA patients
US FDA provides development pathway for ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy
Expanding bioMUSE Natural
History study in early MSA
