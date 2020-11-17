Alterity Therapeutics : AGM Presentation 2020

Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2020 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''
Year in Review
Allowance of US patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases
Raises $35M in placement to international and Australian institutions and sophisticated investors
Commences enrolling Multiple System
Atrophy patients in bioMUSE Study
ATH434 reduces α-synuclein pathology, preserves neurons, and improves motor
performance
US FDA provides development pathway for ATH434
ATH434 crosses blood brain barrier in humans; clinically tested doses achieved concentrations in the brain
European Commission approves Orphan Designation
ATH434 clinical data presented at the 2019 MDS Congress
Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial
