Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Alterity Therapeutics Limited    ATH   AU0000043945

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.032 AUD   0.00%
05:55pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : FNN presentation – December 2020
PU
11/17ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM Presentation 2020
PU
11/17ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM 2020 Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alterity Therapeutics : FNN presentation – December 2020

12/01/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE, ASX:ATH)

Geoffrey Kempler, CEO and Chairman

December 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2020 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''

Our Purpose

We exist to create an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. An alternate, healthier life.

We're here to disrupt the trajectory for people with these diseases.

Year in Review

Allowance of US patent for nextgeneration compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases

Raises $35M in placement tointernational and Australian institutions and sophisticated investors

Commences enrolling Multiple System Atrophy patients in bioMUSE Study

ATH434 reduces α-synuclein pathology,preserves neurons, and improves motor performance

US FDA provides development pathway

for ATH434

ATH434 crosses blood brain barrier in humans; clinically tested doses achieved concentrations in the brain

European Commission approves Orphan Designation

ATH434 clinical data presented at the 2019 MDS CongressCompletion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:54:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
05:55pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : FNN presentation – December 2020
PU
11/17ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM Presentation 2020
PU
11/17ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM 2020 Presentation
PU
11/17ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders 2020 AGM
PU
11/15ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : announces approval of US patent for next generation comp..
PU
10/26ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : commences enrolling Multiple System Atrophy patients in ..
PU
10/23ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : completes Placement Tranche 1 raising $10M
PU
10/15ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : raises $35M in placement to international and Australian..
PU
09/15ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : XBRL 30 June 2020 filed with the SEC
PU
08/03ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : New data independently confirms and extends laboratory f..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -9,91 M -9,91 M
Net cash 2020 9,16 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,0 M 46,3 M 46,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alterity Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ashley Marks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED60.00%48
MODERNA, INC.680.88%60 441
LONZA GROUP AG61.27%46 692
CELLTRION, INC.87.85%41 055
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.37%32 400
SEAGEN INC.49.05%30 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ