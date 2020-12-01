Alterity Therapeutics : FNN presentation – December 2020

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE, ASX:ATH) Geoffrey Kempler, CEO and Chairman December 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2020 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''

Our Purpose

We exist to create an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. An alternate, healthier life.

We're here to disrupt the trajectory for people with these diseases.

Year in Review

Allowance of US patent for nextgeneration compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases

Raises $35M in placement tointernational and Australian institutions and sophisticated investors

Commences enrolling Multiple System Atrophy patients in bioMUSE Study

ATH434 reduces α-synuclein pathology,preserves neurons, and improves motor performance

US FDA provides development pathway

for ATH434

ATH434 crosses blood brain barrier in humans; clinically tested doses achieved concentrations in the brain

European Commission approves Orphan Designation

ATH434 clinical data presented at the 2019 MDS CongressCompletion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial