    ATH   AU0000043945

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
Alterity Therapeutics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATH

12/09/2021 | 12:32am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

19,250,000

08/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

12,000,000

08/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

13,900,000

08/12/2021

to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

37080699065

1.3

ASX issuer code

ATH

  2. Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

9/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/12/2021

8/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

5,000,000

Kathryn Andrews

Same

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

Options Details

For

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03750000

29/11/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

ATH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Other

Description

ATH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to Notice of Meeting: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02262529-3A546207?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

use

19,250,000

personal

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/12/2021

8/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

No

For

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Options Details

issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07000000

31/7/2024

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
