Alterity Therapeutics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATH

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
37080699065
1.3
ASX issuer code
ATH
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
9/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options issued under employee incentive scheme
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
5,000,000
Kathryn Andrews
Same
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03750000
29/11/2026
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
ATH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer to Notice of Meeting: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02262529-3
A546207?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
19,250,000
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options issued under employee incentive scheme
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07000000
31/7/2024
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
