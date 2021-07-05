Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alterity Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATH   AU0000043945

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alterity Therapeutics : 2021_07_05 Application for quotation of securities

07/05/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 05, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ATH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

322,857,900

02/07/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

37080699065

1.3

ASX issuer code

ATH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

5/7/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Time

02-Jul-2021 16:14

New - Proposed issue of securities -

ATH

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

ATH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

2/7/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

322,857,900

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05320000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
03:48aALTERITY THERAPEUTICS  : 2021_07_05 Application for quotation of securities
PU
07/02ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS  : to Offer Ordinary Shares in Australia
MT
07/02ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS  : Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a..
PU
07/02ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS  : Proposed issue of securities – 2 July 2021
PU
07/02Australian Shares Close Week with Gains as Higher Oil Prices Lift Sentiment
MT
07/02ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS  : Receives US Patent for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Disease..
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Post Solid Gains Thursday
MT
07/01Correction to ADRs Story
DJ
07/01ADRs Tick Up Thursday; Shares of Alterity Soar 65%
DJ
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Outpacing Most Other Sectors This Afternoon
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2020 9,16 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,9 M 70,4 M 70,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alterity Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David A. Stamler Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ashley Marks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED25.81%44
MODERNA, INC.124.27%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.23%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.06%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.20%28 525