Alterity Therapeutics : 2021_07_05 Application for quotation of securities

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday July 05, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
ATH
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
322,857,900
|
02/07/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
37080699065
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
ATH
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
5/7/2021
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
|
Announcement Date and
|
Announcement Title
|
Time
|
|
02-Jul-2021 16:14
|
New - Proposed issue of securities -
|
|
ATH
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
ATH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
2/7/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
|
|
|
|
Total percentage of +securities held
|
Number of +securities held
|
Number of holders
|
For example, to enter a value of 50%
|
|
|
|
please input as 50.00
|
1 - 1,000
|
|
%
|
1,001
|
- 5,000
|
|
%
|
5,001
|
- 10,000
|
|
%
|
10,001 - 100,000
|
|
%
|
100,001 and over
|
|
%
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
322,857,900
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.05320000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
N/A
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
5 / 6
Disclaimer
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:47:00 UTC.