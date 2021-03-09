Log in
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
Alterity Therapeutics : CEO David Stamler presents to US investors at the HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference

03/09/2021
Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ('Alterity' or 'the Company') CEO Dr David Stamler is presenting to US investors this week as part of the HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference.

The conference held virtually, attracts specialist life science and healthcare investors and features leading companies from around the world.

Dr Stamler's presentation is appended and includes:

  • The progress of the company's lead compound ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA);
  • Expanded safety data on ATH434;
  • Update on a Natural History Study in MSA at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US which is providing important data to inform and de-risk the phase 2 clinical study;
  • The expected commercialisation pathway for ATH434 including the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial; and
  • The underlying science.

Dr Stamler said: 'Alterity has made significant progress over this last 6-12 months and we are pleased with the growing interest from investors, scientists and clinicians.'

HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference Presentation

END

Authorization & Additional information This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2020 9,16 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alterity Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Stamler Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ashley Marks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-3.23%48
MODERNA, INC.18.19%49 360
LONZA GROUP AG-4.75%43 018
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 014
CELLTRION, INC.-19.92%34 856
SEAGEN INC.-14.03%26 936
