Alterity Therapeutics : CEO David Stamler presents to US investors at the HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference

Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ('Alterity' or 'the Company') CEO Dr David Stamler is presenting to US investors this week as part of the HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference.

The conference held virtually, attracts specialist life science and healthcare investors and features leading companies from around the world.

Dr Stamler's presentation is appended and includes:

The progress of the company's lead compound ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA);

Expanded safety data on ATH434;

Update on a Natural History Study in MSA at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US which is providing important data to inform and de-risk the phase 2 clinical study;

The expected commercialisation pathway for ATH434 including the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial; and

The underlying science.

Dr Stamler said: 'Alterity has made significant progress over this last 6-12 months and we are pleased with the growing interest from investors, scientists and clinicians.'

HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference Presentation

END

Authorization & Additional information This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.