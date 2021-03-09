Log in
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
Alterity Therapeutics : HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference Presentation – March 2021

03/09/2021 | 11:35pm EST
Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain some statements that may be considered "Forward-Looking

Statements", within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. Thus, any forward-looking statement relating to financial projections or other statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties as they relate to us, please refer to our 2020 Form 20-F, filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular Item 3, Section D, titled "Risk Factors.''

Our Purpose

We exist to create an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. An alternate, healthier life.

We're here to disrupt the trajectory for people with these diseases.

H1 Progress and Financials

  • • Cash balance of $35M

  • • Cash burn in line with expectations of $7.3M

  • • Significant progress:

    • • bioMUSE Natural History study for MSA patients progressing well

    • • New patent to support new compound development across neurodegenerative diseases

    • • Michael J Fox grant of US$500K to explore Parkinson's disease

    • • New opportunities for our legacy product PBT2 to address antibiotic resistant superbugs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2020 9,16 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Stamler Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ashley Marks Independent Non-Executive Director
