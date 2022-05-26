Log in
    ATH   AU0000043945

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 01:06:21 am EDT
0.0160 AUD    0.00%
02:49aALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference
PU
04/29ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 4C and Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
04/27Alterity Therapeutics Secures UK's Approval To Start Phase 2 Trial On ATH434 In Multiple System Atrophy
MT
Alterity Therapeutics : to Participate in the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference

05/26/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference
May 26, 2022May 26, 2022 Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in investor meetings at the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference.The conference is taking place virtually on Thursday, 2 June 2022.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.


Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:48:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
