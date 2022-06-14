Alterity Therapeutics : to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 – Investing in Healthcare - Form 6-K

Alterity Therapeutics to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Investing in Healthcare

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA AND SAN FRANCISCO, USA - 14 June 2022: Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference 2022 - Investing in Healthcare on Thursday, 16 June 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A link to the registration page may be accessed on Alterity's website under the Investors Section: Events and Presentations.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Contact: Investor Relations