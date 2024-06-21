TICKER: ALF
March 31, 2024
DESCRIPTION
Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited ("ALF" or the "Company") is a Guernsey-domiciled, London Stock Exchange (LSE) - traded closed ended investment company. ALF is listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the LSE. ALF is a self-managed AIF and has appointed Hindsight Solutions Ltd. as Investment Adviser to assist the Board to realise ALF's investments and return cash to investors.
COMPANY INFORMATION
Investment
Hindsight
Subscriptions &
None, LSE Traded
Adviser:
Solutions Ltd.
Redemptions:
Dollar Share
ORD
Bloomberg:
ALF.LN
Domicile:
Guernsey
Reuters:
ALF.L
SEDOL:
BYRGPD6
ISIN:
GG00BYRGPD65
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW (as at March 31, 2024):
SIGNIFICANT POSITIONS
Manager NAV
Provision
ALF NAV
% of Portfolio
ASSET CLASS EXPOSURE
% of ALF NAV
($M)
($M)
Vision FCVS RJ Fund
$22.01
-60%
$8.80
65.2%
Bonds/Credit
88%
Real Estate
3%
Vision Special Credit Opp Eletrobras Fund
$4.30
-45%
$2.36
17.5%
Equity
1%
Vision Invest RJ
$2.40
-35%
$1.56
11.5%
Other
1%
Autonomy Rochavera Fund
$0.51
-50%
$0.25
1.9%
Cash (Includes cash at underlying fund level)
7%
Warana 2018 Fund
$0.31
-34%
$0.20
1.5%
% of ALF NAV
Other Investments
$26.90
-100%
$0.00
0.0%
GEOGRAPHIC ALLOCATION
(ex cash)
Cash
$0.32
$0.32
2.4%
Americas
98%
Total
$56.74
$13.50
100.0%
Brazil
95%
Fund Liabilities
-$1.21
-$1.21
-9.8%
North America
3%
Total
$55.6
$12.4
100%
Europe
1%
European Union & United Kingdom
1%
Net Asset Value Per Share (Mar 31, 2024)
0.379
0.0843
Asia
1%
Net Asset Value Per Share (Dec 31, 2023)
0.411
0.0868
China
1%
Change (%) in NAV Per Share
-7.70%
-2.88%
Rest of World
0%
FUND UPDATE
ALF's Net Asset Value ("NAV") fell by 2.88% in the first quarter of 2024. The performance was driven by FX movements as the Brazilian Real depreciated vs. the USD by 3.2% during the quarter, affecting the Vision positions.
Vision's external legal team was recently informed that the judge is imminently going to publish his ruling on their Eletrobras complaint filed in February 2024. Eletrobras' arguments to obstruct the withdrawal of the amount deposited in escrow have been exhausted. The court will rule on the request for withdrawal and on Eletrobras' bad faith litigation. The case concluded on April 10, and the 4th Court's decisions take an average of 60 days to be published. Vision expect a decision within the next few weeks. We will keep shareholders updated with regards to the ruling given its material importance to ALF's liquidity.
The formal documentation for the recapitalisation of Vision FCVS RJ Fund (RJ) is in lawyers' hands. The re-cap will see the RJ Fund receiving $3mm in cash from external funders, in exchange for 18% of the RJ Funds equity. The $3mm will be used to pay back the principal from Vision Invest RJ ($1.35mm), which is approximately $320k for ALF. The balance will be used for working capital in the RJ Fund. The validation of the RJ claims at Caixa is progressing well, with continuous interaction between Caixa, Vision and the service providers.
ALF VALUATION METHODOLOGY
ALF is invested in approximately 24 illiquid third-party funds and companies*. The quality of assets and information provided by the managers of these funds varies greatly. While many funds provide regular net asset value estimates of their portfolio, the Board believes that these valuations can be optimistic in their inputs or assumptions and it is generally expected that these type of funds trade at a discount to these valuations in the secondary market (where observable). Some of the funds in the ALF portfolio are also delinquent in providing their valuation estimates and/or have not had their accounts audited in a regular timeframe. As such, the Board thinks it is appropriate to review the valuations provided by the underlying funds and apply provisions where appropriate. Unfortunately, the secondary market for fund interests is not deep, is characterized by many small transactions and pricing information is not transparent. Price points can also be skewed adversely through the activity of one-off, highly motivated sellers. As such, the Board cannot readily apply a 'mark to secondary bid' valuation approach.
As previously mentioned, the provisioning process takes into account the quality of the information received from the underlying funds, their valuation processes, geographical locations and risks associated with an underlying fund's assets. Where possible, this analysis is then checked against observable secondary market activity. Provisions are applied based on the following criteria:
1. Where a manager, liquidator or other authorized party has advised that they expect a recovery materially less than the stated net asset value, the conservative end of the recovery range is used.
Where no third-party guidance is received, the Board applies provisions of 10% - 50% across each of the following criteria cumulatively:
- If the net asset value is delinquent and/or not provided within the timeframe previously advised to investors, a provision is applied.
- If a third-party liquidator (or similar) has been appointed, an incremental discount is applied and if this party has not made progress on the fund in a reasonable time frame, this discount may be increased.
- The Board seeks to receive bottom-up information on the remaining assets in each of the underlying funds. Because these funds are run by third parties, it is not always possible to get the full amount of information desired. An incremental discount is applied if the additional asset level information desired has not been received.
- If fund audited financial statements are late or qualified, a discount is applied, which increases if an audit has not been completed for several years.
- It is expected that invested funds have third party administrators/valuation agents. Should the Board not be able to determine whether such a group is still involved, an incremental discount is applied.
- An additional discount is applied relating to the perceived incremental geographic, political or currency related risk of the fund or manager.
- It is not uncommon for legacy illiquid funds to be involved in some type of litigation or have issues with key regulators. An incremental discount is applied depending on the severity of the litigation or investigation.
- Should the fund or assets still have significant leverage, an incremental discount is applied.
The Board then gathers the cumulative discounts applied in steps 1 through 9 and seeks to compare the proposed provision against what is observable in the secondary market. The following incremental test is applied.
10. If the Board is aware of a reliable third party, completed secondary market price that is:
- Within the last 6 months: AND
- At a discount to the manager-provided net asset value of greater than 50% discount; AND
- The price is more than 25% different to the Board's price calculated by applying 1 through 9, then an extra provision is applied to equate the provision levels to the secondary market value. The Board will keep that provision in place until new and/or significant information emerges.
*Includes portfolio holdings with a positive NAV after provisions.
ALF VALUATION METHODOLOGY (Continued)
The following table summarizes how each of the top 5 investments in ALF (by ALF NAV) measure against the valuation approach and the cumulative provision applied against each:
Valuation Guidelines
4. Unwillingness of
5. AFS not
7. Asset or
8. Significant SEC
10. Recent
1. Alternative
2. Not Reporting
3. Liquidator
Manager to
6. No Third Party
Fund Holdings
Produced on
Manager Based in
Inquiry or
9. Asset Levered
Secondary Market
Total ALF Provision
Outcome Advised
NAV on Schedule
Appointed
Provide Asset
Schedule
Administrator
EM Country
Litigation
Trading Activity
Level Info
✓/-
/-
/-
/-
/-
/-
/-
/-
✓/-
Vision Brazil FCVS RJ Fund
✓
Vision Brazil Special Credit Opp Eletrobras Fund
✓
Warana 2018 Fund (1)
✓
Vision Invest RJ
✓
Autonomy Rochavera Fund
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board comprises three Directors, all of whom are non-executive and independent of the Investment Adviser. The Directors are responsible for the determination of the Company's investment policy and overall supervision. The Directors are as follows:
Quentin Spicer (Chairman):Mr Spicer is a resident of Guernsey. He qualified as a solicitor with Wedlake Bell in 1968 and became a partner in 1970 and head of the Property Department. He moved to Guernsey in 1996 to become senior partner in Wedlake Bell Guernsey, specialising in United Kingdom property transactions and secured lending for UK and non-UK tax resident entities. Mr Spicer retired from practice in 2013. He is former chairman of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited, Quintain Guernsey Limited, The Guernsey Housing Association LBG, and is a director of a Summit Properties Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Directors.
Dr. Richard Berman:Dr Berman is a UK resident. He has been involved with the investment management sector since 1989. He was previously a Manager with Orion Bank Limited, Treasurer of Andrea Merzario SpA, Group Treasurer of Heron Corporation plc, joint Managing Director and co-founder of Pine Street Investments Limited, and CEO and co-founder of Sabrecorp Limited and Signet Capital Management Limited, respectively. His experience includes the establishment, regulation and management of funds and fund management companies in a range of jurisdictions. He has a PhD in History from the University of Exeter and an MA in Economics from the University of Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Securities & Investment Institute, a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers, and a Visiting Research Fellow at Oxford Brookes University.
Anthony Pickford:Mr Pickford is a resident of Guernsey. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1976. He moved to Guernsey in 1978 as an Audit Senior with Carnaby Harrower Barnham & Company (now Deloitte). In 1986 he joined Chandlers as a partner with a specialism in insolvency matters and advised a range of financial services companies and trading companies on insolvency matters as well as acting as financial adviser to local entities. He became Managing Director of the firm in 2000 and assumed the role of Chairman in 2004 until his retirement in 2008. He has previously been a non-executive Director of several listed companies.
SERVICE PROVIDERS
Custodian:
Citibank, N.A.
Guernsey Legal:
Carey Olsen
Auditor:
Grant Thornton LLP
UK Legal:
Stephenson Harwood LLP
Administrator:
Sanne Fund Services Ltd.
Registrar:
Link Asset Services
DISTRIBUTIONS
Announcement Date
Ex Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount (per
share)
August 31, 2016
September 5, 2016
September 6, 2016
September 15, 2016
$
0.020
November 28, 2016
November 30, 2016
December 1, 2016
December 15, 2016
$
0.055
June 8, 2017
June 20, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 30, 2017
$
0.025
October 30, 2017
October 31, 2017
November 1, 2017
November 10, 2017
$
0.030
April 6, 2018
April 9, 2018
April 10, 2018
April 19, 2018
$
0.030
November 22, 2018
November 22, 2018
November 23, 2018
December 13, 2018
$
0.020
January 24, 2019
January 25, 2019
January 28, 2019
February 15, 2019
$
0.020
December 5, 2019
December 19, 2019
December 20, 2019
January 7, 2020
$
0.015
July 24, 2020
July 28, 2020
July 29, 2020
August 18, 2020
$
0.010
March 25, 2021
March 29, 2021
March 30, 2020
April 23, 2021
$
0.010
October 29, 2021
November 2, 2021
November 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
$
0.015
January 5, 2023
January 12, 2023
January 13, 2023
January 31, 2023
$
0.015
Total
$ 0.265
DISCLOSURES/ FOOTNOTES
There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Due to rounding, totals in tables may not add up to 100%. Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered investment advice.
Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited Disclaimer: Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited believes that the information displayed on this document is accurate as at the date of publication, but we do not guarantee the accuracy or currentness of any information and we disclaim all representations and warranties, whether express or implied, to the extent permitted by applicable law and regulation. Further, the information displayed may be amended by us at any time and without notice. By continuing to use this document, you agree to the exclusion by us, to the extent permitted by applicable law and regulation, of any and all liability for any direct, indirect, punitive, consequential, incidental, special or other damages, including, without limitation, loss of profits, revenue or data arising out of or relating to your use of and our provision of this document and its content. By proceeding, you are representing that you have understood and accepted the terms, conditions and restrictions noted herein. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus for complete information before investing. All trademarks, service marks, and logos appearing on this Site are the exclusive property of their respective owners. The information on this Website is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment fund or for the provision of any investment management or advisory services.
Link Asset Services, ALF's Registrar, is available to answer any queries in relation to your shareholding. In particular, please contact Link Customer Support to claim any distributions that may have been unpaid due to outdated shareholder information.
Phone: (UK) 0871 664 0300; (Overseas) +44 (0) 371 664 0300 calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Offices are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Email: enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk
Post: Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU
Shareholders are reminded that distributions are dependent upon the liquidity of the portfolio, which is highly illiquid, and the timing of underlying distributions is difficult to predict.
