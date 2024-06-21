TICKER: ALF

ALF VALUATION METHODOLOGY

ALF is invested in approximately 24 illiquid third-party funds and companies*. The quality of assets and information provided by the managers of these funds varies greatly. While many funds provide regular net asset value estimates of their portfolio, the Board believes that these valuations can be optimistic in their inputs or assumptions and it is generally expected that these type of funds trade at a discount to these valuations in the secondary market (where observable). Some of the funds in the ALF portfolio are also delinquent in providing their valuation estimates and/or have not had their accounts audited in a regular timeframe. As such, the Board thinks it is appropriate to review the valuations provided by the underlying funds and apply provisions where appropriate. Unfortunately, the secondary market for fund interests is not deep, is characterized by many small transactions and pricing information is not transparent. Price points can also be skewed adversely through the activity of one-off, highly motivated sellers. As such, the Board cannot readily apply a 'mark to secondary bid' valuation approach.

As previously mentioned, the provisioning process takes into account the quality of the information received from the underlying funds, their valuation processes, geographical locations and risks associated with an underlying fund's assets. Where possible, this analysis is then checked against observable secondary market activity. Provisions are applied based on the following criteria:

1. Where a manager, liquidator or other authorized party has advised that they expect a recovery materially less than the stated net asset value, the conservative end of the recovery range is used.

Where no third-party guidance is received, the Board applies provisions of 10% - 50% across each of the following criteria cumulatively:

If the net asset value is delinquent and/or not provided within the timeframe previously advised to investors, a provision is applied. If a third-party liquidator (or similar) has been appointed, an incremental discount is applied and if this party has not made progress on the fund in a reasonable time frame, this discount may be increased. The Board seeks to receive bottom-up information on the remaining assets in each of the underlying funds. Because these funds are run by third parties, it is not always possible to get the full amount of information desired. An incremental discount is applied if the additional asset level information desired has not been received. If fund audited financial statements are late or qualified, a discount is applied, which increases if an audit has not been completed for several years. It is expected that invested funds have third party administrators/valuation agents. Should the Board not be able to determine whether such a group is still involved, an incremental discount is applied. An additional discount is applied relating to the perceived incremental geographic, political or currency related risk of the fund or manager. It is not uncommon for legacy illiquid funds to be involved in some type of litigation or have issues with key regulators. An incremental discount is applied depending on the severity of the litigation or investigation. Should the fund or assets still have significant leverage, an incremental discount is applied.

The Board then gathers the cumulative discounts applied in steps 1 through 9 and seeks to compare the proposed provision against what is observable in the secondary market. The following incremental test is applied.

10. If the Board is aware of a reliable third party, completed secondary market price that is:

Within the last 6 months: AND At a discount to the manager-provided net asset value of greater than 50% discount; AND The price is more than 25% different to the Board's price calculated by applying 1 through 9, then an extra provision is applied to equate the provision levels to the secondary market value. The Board will keep that provision in place until new and/or significant information emerges.

*Includes portfolio holdings with a positive NAV after provisions.