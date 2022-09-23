Alternative Liquidity Fund : September 23, 2022 - EGM Proxy Form

After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors, or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member, or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider, to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.

The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

Only Shareholders entered on the register of Shareholders of the Company will be entitled to receive notice of the meeting. In addition, only Shareholders registered in the register of Shareholders of the Company by close of business on 17 October 2022 shall be entitled to attend, speak, and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of Shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the register after such time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting .

The notice sets out the Resolutions to be proposed at the meeting. The meeting will be chaired by the chairman of the Board or in the absence of the chairman then the Board shall nominate one of their number to preside as chairman. If neither the chairman of the Board nor the nominated Director are present at the meeting, then the Directors present at the meting shall elect one of their number to be chairman. If no Directors are present at the meeting, then the Members Present in Person shall elect a chairman for the meeting by Ordinary resolution.

The quorum for a meeting of Shareholders is two or more Shareholders (provided that they are entitled to vote on the business to be transacted at the meeting) present in person.

If, within half an hour from the appointed time for the meeting, a quorum is not present, then the meeting will be adjourned until 9.00 a.m. on 26 October and will be held at the same address. If, at that meeting, a quorum is not present within five minutes from the time appointed for the holding of the meeting, those Shareholders present in person or by proxy will form a quorum whatever their number and the number of Shares held by them.

If the Resolution is duly passed at the meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof), and other necessary formalities are completed, this will result in the Resolution becoming binding on each Shareholder in the Company whether or not they voted in favor of the Resolution or voted at all.