Certain Common Shares of Alternergy Holdings Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

March 23, 2024 Share

Certain Common Shares of Alternergy Holdings Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 24-MAR-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

The PSE Consolidated Listing and Disclosure Rules require an applicant company for the Main Board to cause its existing shareholders owning at least 10% of the outstanding shares of the company not to sell, assign or in any manner dispose of their shares for a period of 365 days after the Listing Date if the applicant company is exempt from the track record and operating history requirement of the PSE Listing Rules. In addition, if there is any issuance or transfer of Shares or instruments which lead to issuance of Shares completed and fully paid for within 180 days prior to the start of the Offer, and the transaction price is lower than that of the Offer Price in the initial public offering, all such Shares issued or transferred shall be subject to a lock-up period of at least 365 days from full payment of such Shares.