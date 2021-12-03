ALYI 3 Wheel Electric Vehicles Go Into Service In Ethiopia On Monday

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today its first 3-wheel electric vehicles will go into service as taxis and delivery vehicles in Ethiopia on Monday, December 6, 2021.

ALYI is on track to reach $2 million revenue by year end from the rollout of its first electric vehicles in East Africa. Management has published details behind a $10 million base revenue target for 2022 and the potential to reach a stretch target of $50 million,

ALYI is also currently delivering electric motorcycles to Kenya.

“We are particularly excited about the three-wheel electric Bajas in Ethiopia because we are actually doing assembly in East Africa,” said Dr. Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems, Inc. “Our EV pilot is maximizing its contribution to the Ethiopian economy by not only providing environmental clean vehicles to the taxi and delivery market, but also by tapping into the local labor market to assemble our vehicles.”

The taxi market for motorcycles and Bajas in East Africa is robust and ALYI has negotiated an acquisition anticipated to close imminently that will give ALYI a stake in a taxi operation giving ALYI virtually unfettered ability to expand the delivery of electric vehicles replacing combustion engine vehicles.

ALYI is building an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, not just the manufacturing of EVs.

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely to be viable solutions everywhere else in the world, and ALYI does plans to expand globally.

In a move to accelerate ALYI’s EV Ecosystems expansion, ALYI’s cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) will now be developing direct investment partnerships with ALYI EV Ecosystem partners.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

The presentation on Friday will also include the latest updates from Revolt Token (RVLT).

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

Attachment