ALYI Confirms $2M In 2021 EV Sales With $50M 2022 Revenue Target Coming Into Sight

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company anticipates realizing $2 million in revenue in 2021 resulting from the sale of electric motorcycles and three wheeled electric vehicles going into service in the taxi and delivery markets in East Africa (A press release was published last week that mistakenly indicated “2022” instead of “2021” in the headline when referring the $2 million in EV sales).

ALYI management indicates the conditions and milestones necessary for the company to reach its $50 million stretch revenue goal for 2022 are coming together.

The company plans to release a 2022 strategic outlook presentation on January 11th, 2022.

ALYI’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token (RVLT) to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .