ALYI Introduces Second Electric Motorcycle Model To East African Taxi Market

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today previewed a second electric motorcycle model that will now be added to the fulfillment of electric motorcycles for the motorcycle taxi market in East Africa. The first model was recently featured in an announcement confirming ALYI’s progress toward realizing a $2 million revenue target for year-end 2021 and a $10 million base revenue target for 2022.

ALYI is building an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution. EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely be viable solutions everywhere else in the world.

A similar version of this electric motorcycle will soon be delivered in the United States to support a university campus EV pilot conducted as part of a suite of student life technology services from Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

Management plans to present the revenue target plans in more detail later this week, on Thursday, December 2nd. The presentation will include an overview of ALYI’s stretch revenue target of $50 million for 2022.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens. Now Revolt Token will also back ALYI EV Ecosystem partners.

The presentation on Friday will also include the latest updates from Revolt Token (RVLT).

