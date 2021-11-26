Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alternet Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALYI   US02146M2017

ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
ALYI To Deliver Electric Motorcycles For PJET College Campus Pilot

11/26/2021 | 10:36am EST
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced the company will deliver electric motorcycles for use in an electric motorcycle pilot conducted by Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).  PJET has recently refocused its business on the development and delivery of technologies to enhance student life on college campuses centered primarily around a global shortage of campus housing. Look for more details coming from PJET as the pilot rollout approaches.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


